CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will begin the two-week series “Good News” during in-person worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be broadcast at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Christian Church
On the 17th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “The Messiah’s Rankings,” from Mark 9:30-37, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, At 4:00 pm, Rev. Wheeler will preach Part 2 of the series “By Popular Demand,” titled “COVID, Climate Change, Personal Freedoms and the Greater Good,” from Galatians 5:13-17. Worship will be livestreamed at bit.ly/3tNqHvj.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “Who Is The Greatest?” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “Childlike Faith Power,” from Mark 9:30-37, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be at 9. Wednesday activities begin at 6 p.m. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Brannon Lepak at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are in the Chapel at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. Confessions will be open at 10:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel’s confessional. Residents are encouraged to donated to the church’s annual appeal at givetocc.org or by texting “providing” to 41444. After 5 p.m. Mass Saturday, the Knights of Columbus will lead an exemplification ceremony. If you are interested in joining the Knights of Columbus council 12819, visit stjosephsok.org. Email kofc@stjosephsok.org. The church is hosting classes of Spanish language and cultural studies from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Opening night is Tuesday in the Metter Room at the parish. Enrollment will continue until Sept. 28. Tuition fee is $35 per semester. The church will offer a new Alpha Series from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday over 15 weeks, beginning Oct. 28. Sign up by Oct. 21 at alpha@stjosephsok.org. New lector training will be hosted from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in the Metter Room.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be “More Wisdom,” from James 3:13-4:3, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Chris Taylor will discuss “The Hope of the Saved.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
The sermon for the Seventeenth Sunday after Pentecost is: “Servant of All in Jesus’ Kingdom” based on Mark 9:30-37. The Sunday Divine Services with communion in the sanctuary are at 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Sunday School and Bible Class at 9:15 a.m. Vicar Mark Gaschler has begun the weekly dinners and Bible studies for college students Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. It is located at the Student Center for the LCMS-U Campus Ministry at 603 Classen Blvd. Their Facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/LCMS-U-at-OU-105084794177808. The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service is also streamed online. Go to YouTube and type in “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK.” Trinity Lutheran Early Learning Center is still enrolling for the Fall Preschool and Day Care programs.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pastor Summerville’s sermon will be “To Be Great is to Serve,” from James 3:13-4:3, 7-8. Holy Communion will be offered at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services. The church observes social distancing and masking. Worship will be available Sunday afternoon on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. Students of University Lutheran college group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a homecooked dinner, fellowship and devotions. The Women of the Word book group meets at noon Friday in the high school classroom. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to drop off clean foodservice or packaging foam. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church, 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach “Perfect Love Casts Out Fear,” from 1 John 4:18, at the afternoon service.
