First Christian Church
On the 13th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. Dr. Tom Lyda will preach “Things That Happen Only in the Gospel,” from Luke 15:1-10, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Rev. Stephen Lashley will preach “Psalms: Works of Heart-Rest,” from Psalm 62:1-8, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Worship at 11 will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.” Sunday school will be at 10.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “Priorities,” from Luke 14:25-33, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will conclude a sermon series on Ruth during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be at 9. The choir, directed by Patti Drennan, will sing “In This House” by Joseph Martin. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish with Father Miller at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is at 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. The St. Joseph garage sale will be from 8 a.m. to noon today and Saturday in the Stanley Rother building. The Parish Office will be closed Monday for Labor Day. Bingo will be hosted Sept. 9, with the first session at 7 and the second at 8:30. Single games cost $5, and blackouts cost $1. Residents also can buy enchiladas for $5 starting at 6:15 p.m. in the gym. The Catechetical Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, 801 NW 50th St. in Oklahoma City. The event is for those involved in children and youth ministries, RCIA, small discipleship groups and young adult ministries. Parents are invited to join. For more information, visit archokc.org/catcon. Catholic Charities is launching the 2022-2023 Annual Appeal, themed “Christ has no body but yours. No hands, no feet on earth but yours.” For donations, visit givetocc.org. Residents can join Archbishop Coakley, priests of the archdiocese and guests Dec. 12 for the dedication of Tepeyac Hill at the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City. The dedication and procession are open to the public and will include blessing of the statues of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego atop the hill. Find more information, visit archokc.org/shrinededication.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be “Lopsided Pots,” from Jeremiah 18:1-11, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Bruce Kessler will talk about how we can be “Rich in Christ.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the 13th Sunday after Pentecost Sunday, the sermon will be “Following Jesus,” from Luke 14:25-35, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service will be streamed online on YouTube (search “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK”). Sunday school will be at 9:15. Confirmation classes will begin begin at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The new adult inquirers class will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “What Christians Do,” from Romans 12:14-21, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. Parking is on Elm Avenue. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children’s Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D., will lead youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach “A Call to Costly Discipleship,” from Luke 14:25-33, during worship with holy communion at 8 and 11 a.m. Breakfast and fellowship will be at 9:30, followed at 10 by adult education, “Lutheranism 101,” taught by Pr. Summerville. Men’s breakfast and Bible study will be at 8 a.m. Saturday. Styrofoam may be recycled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the church, 914 Elm Ave., by entering the Styro-Station from the parking lot behind the church on College Avenue.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will oversee monthly celebration of the Lord’s Supper at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
