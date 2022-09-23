First Christian Church
On the 17th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “On Building Bridges,” from Luke 16: 19-31, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. services. The Logos Children’s Choir will sing during the 10:45 service. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. The Disciple Stance Class will be hosted at 9:30 in the fellowship hall.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., will preach “Are We What We Eat?,” from John 6:51-58, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Communion will be served as an open table, and Neil Whyte will provide special music. Worship will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. The Social Justice Committee will meet at 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church is accepting clean styrofoam for recycling, and volunteers are needed to help with resettling Afghan refugees through the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will begin the sermon series “Along the Rivers” during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School will be at 9:30, with child care provided. East will lead an adult Sunday school class, “Making Sense of the Bible,” at 9:30. The church also is hosting “Art and Spirituality” for all ages from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20. All supplies are provided, and no art experience required.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Rev. Stephen Lashley will preach “Rich in Love,” from 1 Timothy 6:6-19, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Worship at 11 will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.” Sunday school will be at 10.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach “The Great Chasm,” from Luke 16:19-31, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed via YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “Joseph in Prison,” from Genesis 39:1-23, during worship at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Miller at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is at 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. The Catholic Charities Annual Appeal will focus on how we are all called to do Christ’s work. Donations can be made at givetocc.org or by texting “providing” to 41444. The church is hosting an inquiry class, RCIA, the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays in the parish center. All materials will be furnished. Call the parish office or email Judy Hunter at judyjudyjudy1@cox.net to register. Residents can join Archbishop Coakley, priests of the archdiocese and guests Dec. 12 for the dedication of Tepeyac Hill at the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City. The dedication and procession are open to the public and will include blessing of the statues of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego atop the hill. For more, visit archokc.org/shrinededication.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be “What Pride means to us” during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Craig Hayes will finish a series on Ephesians with “Life in Christ,” from Ephesians 4:17-32.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “It Won’t Get Better Until You Repent,” from Romans 13:11-14, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children’s Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D. will lead youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center
Sunday, holy communion will be celebrated during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Breakfast and fellowship will be at 9:30, followed by Sunday school at 10l. Pr. Summerville will begin a new class for young adults and college students, titled “Lutheran Questions, Lutheran Answers,” while the adult class will focuson the book of Matthew. Styrofoam may be recycled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in the Styro-Station located off the parking lot behind the church on College Avenue. The quarterly public GREENSpeak event will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, featuring international award-winning documentary “Kiss the Ground,” with Woody Harrelson narrating. The fast-paced, persuasive and optimistic film proposes to counter the worldwide climate crisis through the use of regenerative farming. Special guests will be fifth-generation owners of the “Re:Farm,” located in southwest Oklahoma, who have persisted in a heritage style of farming rooted in traditional ecological knowledge. Parking is available across the street from the church at 914 Elm Ave. or in the lot behind the church on College Avenue.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor William Franks will preach “The Fear of the Lord,” from Proverbs 9:10, at the afternoon service.
Area Churches
