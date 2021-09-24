Alameda Church of Christ
Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman continues the “Reclaiming Joy” series with the lesson “Joy Is a Choice” at the 10 a.m. service, which will also stream live on the church’s YouTube channel. In-person Bible classes for all ages begin at 9 a.m. Alameda is doing “Heart Holds” in children and youth ministries for 2021. Those who have successfully learned the monthly Heart Hold will get a button for that Heart Hold at the end of the month. All families are invited to participate. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. The weekly Bible study “Reclaiming Joy,” led by Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the church Facebook page and website (alameda.church). From 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, the Health & Wellness Ministry is providing a flu & immunization clinic in Room 165 for those interested. Register online at alameda.church. From 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, there will be games, a photo booth, kettle corn, corn dogs, lemonade, inflatables and Trunk or Treat at Alameda’s free annual FestiFall. Attendees can wear costumes to the county fair-themed festival.
CrossPointe Church
This week, Pastor Butler will conclude the series “Good News.” Join us this week online at crosspointe.tv/live or in-person worship at 9 or 10:30 a.m.
First Christian Church
On the 18th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “What Time Is This,” based on Esther 4:11-17, 7:1-6 and 9-10. In-person worship will be held at both the 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. services, and the 10:45 a.m. service will also be live streamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Rev. Wheeler’s 4 p.m. sermon is part 3 of the series “By Popular Demand.” The sermon, based on Mark 10:35-45, is titled “Did God Require Jesus to Die To Take My Place?” The service will live stream at youtube.com/channel/UCs1Hqj0h5nSEZQdobqWBJ-g
Memorial Presbyterian Church
This week, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “A Cup of Water” during the 10:55 a.m. worship service, which will livestream on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Jakob Topper will bring the message from Mark 9:38-50 at 10:30 a.m. in person and on Facebook Live. Bible study is at 9 a.m. NorthHaven Choir rehearsal is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Other Wednesday activities are at 6 p.m. More information is available at northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Brannon Lepak at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. Daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday in the chapel. Confessions are 10:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the Main Church, and 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel confessional. Daily Mass Sept. 28 will be canceled. The Church is hosting Spanish language and cultural studies classes from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Registration is open until Sept. 28 via the Google form on the Bl. Stanley Rother Hispanic Cultural Institute Facebook page. Tuition is $35 per semester. The first planning meeting for the Our Lady of Guadalupe novena and feast day will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. A new Alpha Series will run 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday over 15 weeks, beginning Oct. 28. Sign up by Oct. 21 at alpha@stjosephsok.org. Training to become part of the Holy Communion Minister is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 in the Metter room. Michael Lovegrove and Norma Vasquez will offer the training in English and Spanish. For more information, call the Parish office at 405-321-8080. Bilingual New Lector Training is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in the Metter Room.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be “If Not You, then Who?” from Esther 4:12-14 and 7:1-10 at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, David Richburg from Amarillo, TX, will be the guest speaker.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
The sermon for the 18th Sunday after Pentecost is: “The One Who is Not Against Us is For Us,” based on Mark 9:38-50. Sunday Divine Services with communion in the sanctuary are at 8 and 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School and Bible Class at 9:15 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. service is also streamed online; search “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK” on YouTube to access. Weekly dinners and Bible studies for college students are Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Student Center for the LCMS-U Campus Ministry, 603 Classen Blvd. The Facebook page is facebook.com/LCMS-U-at-OU-105084794177808. Trinity Lutheran Early Learning Center is still enrolling for the Fall Preschool and Day Care programs.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Rev. Justin Westmoreland’s will teach from Romans 6:15-19 on “True Freedom” at 10:30 a.m. A Sunday school lesson on “God’s grace and mercy” is at 9:45 a.m. The new location is at the Wesley Building at 428 West Lindsey St., parking on Elm. Worship online at trinitynorman.com, or on the app. To download it, search, “a church for Norman,” or watch on the pastor’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
The church will commemorate St. Michael and All Angels Sunday. Holy Communion will be offered at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services. A fellowship breakfast is held at 9:45 a.m. Christian Education for all ages begins at 10 a.m. The church observes social distancing and masking. Service will also be available Sunday afternoon on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. Students of University Lutheran (SOUL) college group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a home-cooked dinner, fellowship and devotions. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to drop off clean foodservice or packaging foam. Enter from the College Avenue parking lot behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “Praise the Lord From the Midst of Your Troubles” from Psalms 34 at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches