CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will begin the two-week “Treasure” during in-person worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be avaiable online at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Baptist Church
Sunday, the series “Mark It Down” will continue with the sermon “Faith Makes You Well” during worship at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Worship will be broadcast on Facebook, YouTube and fbcnorman.org.
First Christian Church
On the 15th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “Hearing and Opening,”from Mark 7:24-37, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. services. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman
Sunday, Rev. Wheeler will preach “Hope Find A Way,” from Mark 7:24-37, during in-person worship at 4 p.m. Worship will be livestreamed at . Just go to bit.ly/2VbirbD.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “ The Greatest Mercy” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will begin the series “Our Mission” with “God’s Great Story” during worship at 10:30 a.m. The church will welcome Patti Drennan as the new music director. Wednesday activities will begin this week. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Brannon Lepak at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are in the chapel at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the confessional. A garage sale will be hosted from 8 to 11 a.m. today and from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Stanley Rother Building, 425 N. Porter Ave. The church will have Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults classes from September through May. Call 321-8080 or email judyjudyjudy1@cox.net. For Hispanic residents, send an email to itzel.duke@stjosephsok.org. The Blessed Stanley Rother Hispanic Cultural Institute of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will have opening night for the fall at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Metter Room at 421 E. Acres St. The church is hosting Classes of Spanish Language and Cultural Studies from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Those interested in being part of the Holy Communion ministry can attend training at 10 a.m. Oct. 16. Call 321-8080.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, the church will have a guest speaker as part of a Labor Day weekend youth study.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the 15th Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be “The Way of Holiness,” from Mark 7:24-37. The Sunday Divine Services with communion will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Sunday School and Bible Class at 9:15. Vicar Mark Gaschler has begun weekly dinners and Bible studies for college students at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 603 Classen Blvd. The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service can be streamed online on YouTube (search “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK”). Trinity Lutheran Early Learning Center is enrolling for fall preschool and day care programs. For more information, call 329-1503 or go to tlsnorman.com.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pastor Summerville will preach “Who’s Your Favorite?,” from Mark 7:24-37 and James 2:1-17. Holy Communion will be offered at 8.30 and 11 a.m. services. The service will be available after 1 p.m. on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. Students of University Lutheran college group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Lutheran World Relief Quilters will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue.
West Wind Unitarian Universalist
Congregation
Sunday, Susan Cogan will reflect on “Making Miracles by Showing up for Yourself” during in-person services at 11 a.m. Services are available on Zoom at westwinduuc.org.
