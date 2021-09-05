Boynton Williams & Associates announces company separation
Boynton Williams & Associates PLLC principals Jay W. Boynton, AIA, and Clarence Williams, AIA, have approved to separate the company as two independent businesses. Both companies will continue to be in positions to best capitalize on respective growth opportunities.
For more than 37 years Boynton Williams & Associates PLLC has operated and has benefited as one company. As independent companies, they will have added flexibility to pursue new market and partnership opportunities, follow independent paths and will continue to create additional value for clients and team members.
The company completed the transition effective Wednesday.
Boynton will lead the Dallas and Tulsa offices as principal in charge of BWA architects PLLC and will continue to serve markets including education, health care, civic and municipal, and commercial. The company email addresses, social media, website (bwaarchitects.com) and contact information will remain the same.
The Dallas office is at 3010 Lyndon B Johnson FWY, Suite 500, with the phone number 972-661-5461. The Tulsa office is at 2651 E. 21st St., Suite 510, with the phone number 918-491-2208.
uBreakiFix® opens location in uptown OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location in uptown Oklahoma City at 6308 N. May Ave. in the French Market Shopping Center.
The store offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets and computers to game consoles, smart speakers and drones.
While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues and water damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed more than 12 million devices and can help with most any tech mishaps, with most basic repairs completed in two hours or less. uBreakiFix Uptown Oklahoma City is locally owned by Aamir and Asif Noorani.
uBreakiFix repair experts fix all types of electronics, and uBreakiFix is an authorized repair provider for some devices. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 90-day warranty on all repairs.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3jALT4d. The store’s phone number is 407-7450.
BOK Financial names leader of specialized industries banking
TULSA — BOK Financial has named Brad Vincent as the leader of the company’s specialized industry banking areas. Vincent will oversee energy, commercial real estate, treasury services, commercial strategies and TransFund, in addition to health care.
Vincent serves on the Oklahoma State University Foundation Board of Governors and the Oklahoma Caring Foundation board of directors. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance at Oklahoma State University and is a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma and Leadership Tulsa.
BOK Financial Corp. is a more than $47 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa with more than $90 billion in assets under management and administration. BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit bokf.com.
EightTwenty announces launch of solar power company
OKLAHOMA CITY — EightTwenty, a new energy services company based in Oklahoma City, announced its plans to create 75 energy jobs and establish a zero-energy headquarters in northeast Oklahoma City over the next two years.
In conjunction with the company’s official launch, EightTwenty announced it completed its first Give Solar project with RestoreOKC on Aug. 20 by installing solar panels on the nonprofit’s new farmer’s market.
EightTwenty was first established this year by local business leaders with the mission to deliver products and services that empower individuals, businesses and communities to harness solar energy.
Headquartered in northeast Oklahoma City, EightTwenty delivers on commercial, residential and new development solar and electrical contracting projects. The company also offers battery storage and generator solutions to maximize solar panel systems, electric vehicle charging stations and other energy efficiency services to offset energy consumption.
EightTwenty has built a full-service team of 35 employees. The EightTwenty approach prioritizes customer experience by keeping sales, design, and delivery in house. In the first half, the team installed over 250 kW of residential and commercial solar production.
EightTwenty’s customer centric business model is drawing the attention of prospective customers and investors throughout the Midwest, and the company is beginning expansion plans into additional regions by early 2022.
For every Oklahoma residential or commercial solar project, EightTwenty also contributes a portion of proceeds toward a Give Solar project in the Oklahoma City community.
RestoreOKC is the first recipient of EightTwenty’s Give Solar program. The 15-panel system installed on the RestoreOKC farmer’s market will offset annual energy usage by approximately 7,000 kWh. EightTwenty is in the process of Give Solar projects with CityCare OKC and residents who live along the Clara Luper Corridor.
Blueknight announces second quarter results
TULSA — Blueknight Energy Partners LP reported its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30. Income from continuing operations was $7.1 million in the second quarter, compared to $5.4 million for the same period in 2020.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from continuing operations was $12 million in second quarter, compared to $11.3 million for the same period in 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to improved general and administrative expense and higher asphalt terminalling services operating margin, excluding depreciation and amortization.
Asphalt terminalling services total operating margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, in the second quarter was $14.6 million, up 3% compared to the same period in 2020. Total revenue increased to $27.8 million, with approximately 99% categorized as fixed-fee, take-or-pay revenue after excluding variable cost recovery revenue. Total operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, increased to $13.1 million.
The primary factor contributing to higher revenue and operating expenses compared to the same period in 2020 was due to contract renewals that changed certain sites from a lease arrangement to an operating arrangement effective in third quarter 2020.
General and administrative expense in the second quarter was $3 million, lower by 23% compared to $3.9 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease in expense was attributable to separation costs incurred in second quarter 2020, as well as lower corporate overhead following completion of the crude oil divestitures in the first quarter.
Devon Energy announces dividend for stockholders
OKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp. announced that its board of directors has declared a fixed-plus-variable dividend of $0.49 per share based on the company’s second quarter financial performance. This represents a 44 percent increase in payout compared to the dividend declared for the first quarter.
Both the fixed quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share and the variable dividend of $0.38 per share are payable Sep. 30 to shareholders.
The company’s fixed-plus-variable dividend framework is designed to pay a sustainable fixed dividend through the cycle and evaluate a variable dividend on a quarterly basis. After the fixed dividend is funded, up to 50 percent of the remaining excess free cash flow in each quarter may be distributed to shareholders through a variable dividend.
AAON achieves platinum in program
TULSA — AAON Inc. announced that it achieved platinum level in the 2021 Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card verification program. This follows up the company’s achievements of platinum in 2020, gold in 2019 and bronze in 2018. Platinum level requires completing more than 85 percent of eligible directives.
The company reported on material topics in the areas of inclusion and diversity, community resilience, material management, energy, water, workplace health and safety, and transportation.
The company made notable progress in the areas of energy conservation and material management. In 2020, AAON increased recycling rates year over year by 19%. The company also decreased building energy usage intensity by 4% through capital improvement projects.
Mammoth Energy announces financial results
OKLAHOMA CITY — Mammoth Energy Services Inc. reported financial and operational results for the second quarter ending June 30. Highlights include the following:
• Total revenue was $47.4 million for the second quarter, compared to $60.1 million for the same quarter last year and $66.8 million for the first quarter.
• Net loss for the second quarter was $34.8 million, or a $0.75 loss per share, compared to a net loss of $15.2 million, or a $0.33 loss per share, for the same quarter last year, and a net loss of $12.4 million, or a $0.27 loss per share, for the first quarter.
• Adjusted EBITDA was $5.5 million for the second quarter, compared to $6.9 million for the same quarter last year and $6.4 million for the first quarter.
