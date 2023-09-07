Second Chance Animal Rescue
Arby's is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Rescue. He is a 4 month old domestic short hair. He has been in a foster home so he's very active, friendly and well socialized.
All of our adoptable kitties are spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed, given age appropriate vaccines and are current on their flea and tick prevention before they hit our adoption floor. All cats are negative for Feline AIDS (FIV) and Feline Leukemia (FeLV). Cats and kittens are vaccinated against FVRCP (Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Feline Calicivirus, Feline Panleukopenia), FeLV (Feline Leukemia Virus) and Rabies (when applicable).
Email questions (normansecondchance@gmail.com), call (405-321-1915) or stop by and ask us, in person. The cat room is open to the public Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., 4500 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069.
— Submitted Content
