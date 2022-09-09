First Christian Church
On the 15th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “A Necessary Remembering,” from Exodus 32:1-14, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. The Disciple Stance Class will be at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the church parlor.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., will preach “Are We What We Eat?,” from John 6:51-58, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Communion will be served as an open table, and Neil Whyte will provide special music. Worship will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel. The Social Justice Committee will meet at 3 p.m. in fellowship hall prior to worship service. The church is accepting clean styrofoam for recycling, and volunteers are needed to help with resettling Afghan refugees through the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Carol Waters will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30 for adults and children, and child care will be provided for the younger kids. Rev. Michael East will begin the new five-week adult Sunday School class “Making Sense of the Bible” at 9:30. “Art and Spirituality” will begin from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Sunday, open to all ages. All supplies are provided.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Rev. Stephen Lashley will preach “Psalms: Works of Heart-Love,” from Psalm 136, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Worship at 11 will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.” Sunday school will be at 10.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach “ The One,” from Luke 15:1-10, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “Flood and Promise,” from Genesis 6:5-22 and 8:6-12, 9:8-17, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Communion will be observed. Bible study will be at 9. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Miller at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is at 3 p.m. on Saturdays in the main church and at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. Today, Bingo will be hosted in the gym, with the first session at 7 p.m. and the second at 8:30. Single games cost $5, and blackouts cost $1. Residents can buy meals of enchiladas, rice, frijol, salad and dessert for $5 starting at 6:15. All profit will help the Matachines buy new clothes to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe next December. The Blessed Stanley Rother Hispanic Cultural Institute of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church invites residents to participate in the Spanish Language and Cultural Studies classes from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Opening night for the fall will be Sept. 20 in the Metter Room of the Parish Center, 421 E. Acres St. Enrollment will continue through Sept. 27. Tuition fee is $35 per semester. More information in the Facebook page @BlessedStanleyRotherHispanicCulturalInstitute. The catechetical conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, 801 NW 50th St. in Oklahoma City. The event is for those involved in children and youth ministries, RCIA, small discipleship groups and young adult ministries. Parents are invited to join. For more information, visit archokc.org/catcon. Catholic Charities is launching its annual appeal, themed “Christ has no body but yours. No hands, no feet on earth but yours.” For donations, visit givetocc.org. Residents can join Archbishop Coakley, priests of the archdiocese and guests Dec. 12 for the dedication of Tepeyac Hill at the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City. The dedication and procession are open to the public and will include blessing of the statues of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego atop the hill. Find more information, visit archokc.org/shrinededication.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday’s service will be “The Prodigal Papa,” from Luke 15:11-32, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Mark Woody will continue a series in Ephesians with “Walk worthy of your calling.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the 14th Sunday after Pentecost Sunday, the sermon will be “The Joy of Finding,” from Luke 15:1-10, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service will be streamed online. A picnic for the International Student ministry will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Reaves Park. The new adult inquirers class begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “God, the Gospel, & the Government,” from Romans 13:1-7, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YoutTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. Parking is on Elm Avenue. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children’s Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D., will lead youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach “Our Only Hope,” from Luke 15:1-10, during worship with holy communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday is “Kick-Off” day for Christian education. Breakfast and fellowship will be at 9:30, followed by Sunday School and the last “Lutheranism 101” class at 10. Lutheran World Relief Quilters will work on quilts at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Green Team will densify foam in Newcastle and Blanchard at the libraries Saturday. The Women of the ELCA will meet at noon Thursday. Styrofoam may be recycled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the church, 914 Elm Ave., by entering the Styro-Station from the parking lot behind the church on College Avenue.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “Let His Light Shine in Your Life,” from Matthew 5:16, at the afternoon service.
Area Churches
