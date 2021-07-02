Hugh Foley Jr., PhD, literally wrote the book on Oklahoma music.
Presently, he’s working on an update to his 826-page “Oklahoma Music Guide II: Biographies, Big Hits and Annual Events,” originally published in 2013. The project originated in the late 1980s.
Foley is a professor of fine arts at Rogers State University in Claremore, where he’s been teaching since 1995. He’s a scholar of American and Native American Studies, Oklahoma music, culture and cinema.
In addition to his distinguished academic career, Foley is an on-air radio personality, administrator and educator. He has been hosting Native Air, an original Native American interest program, on KUSH 1600 AM/101.5 FM broadcast from Cushing for over 20 years. Foley is a founding member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
When the scholar thinks about music in Norman, he does so first from a historical perspective.
“Way before you get to the folk music scene in the 1960s and beyond, I think about the American Indian music history,” Foley said. “That’s Norman, but the University of Oklahoma really, because the OU Pow Wow, which started in 1914, is one of the oldest university or school pow wows.
“The oldest music scene we have in Oklahoma is the Native American music world. You start with an acceptance and celebration of that native music at OU in 1914.”
Foley referenced the “Indians for Indians Hour Radio Show” broadcast from OU that started in 1941.
“They brought Native musicians from all over Oklahoma to Norman and broadcast their live performances on the show,” he said. “The archives are a rich repository of Native music.”
The Indians for Indians Radio Show was celebrated in 2019 with publication of a book by OU associate curator of the Western History Collections Lina Ortega, an exhibition and series of special events.
“Singers came from all over for a really special night of Native music,” Foley said.
OU’s Catlett Music Center hosted a large intertribal concert connected to the Indians for Indians Radio Show events.
“When I was in high school in Muskogee, Norman is the college town people went to for progressive shows,” Foley said. “In the 1970s, Steve Martin played Lloyd Noble Center. I had a ticket but my ride fell through. That kind of show was happening in Norman because it was a college town, and it has a more urban sensibility because it’s connected to Oklahoma City.”
A 1960s coffee house folk scene here was populated by Mike Settle, one of The New Christy Minstrels. He was also a member of Kenny Rogers and the First Edition. Jody Miller (“Queen of the House”) performed around town.
“Later the Flaming Lips, Chainsaw Kittens and Starlight Mints came out of Norman,” Foley said. “They were part of a quirky, melodic, left-of-center musical tradition.
“Then there were the blues players in the 1960s such as Jesse Ed Davis, who went to school in Norman and had his first lessons there. Moon Martin (“Bad Case of Loving You”) and Jesse Ed Davis were teaching in a guitar store. There was some good music being made in Norman that went on to become part of the fabric of American popular music. It was a college town where things were happening.”
Norman’s built-in bases of university students and educated populace led to this being a music festival city. Jazz in June, Norman Music Festival and the Summer Breeze/Winter Wind concert series are the happy result of this.
“Norman is in the center of the state, so the festivals’ audiences come from OKC, Tulsa and even Dallas,” Foley said. “Oklahoma itself is a travel state, with musicians going through to get to other cities. It’s why we have so many weekday shows here — because musicians are on their way to Kansas City, Dallas or St. Louis.”
Foley has attended some memorable concerts in Norman. The top of his list wouldn’t surprise anyone familiar with our music scene.
“I’ve seen Mike Hosty at The Deli,” he said.
Foley wrote the wonderful liner notes for Hosty’s latest release, “Which Way to Tulsa.”
“I’ve known Hosty since I was Program Director of KSPI (Stillwater) in the middle 1990s when his band was Hosty Trio,” Foley said. “He appeals to me so much. Hosty is a really smart, sensitive guy and is an Oklahoma musician through and through. Not just knowing the music, but knowing the state.”
Hosty’s TV meteorologist tribute, reeling off the names of small Oklahoma towns, is incomparable. Funny and a geography lesson at once.
“And I appreciate him as an entertainer,” Foley said. “He’s an excellent guitar player in so many styles. and as a lyricist he doesn’t try to be too serious. Hosty’s a really fun guy and so many people love him.
“When you go to his shows, people have heard his songs, they’re familiar with him calling out their favorites.
“He does the birthday song for people and it’s a really joyous experience. I go see him wherever I can and have all over the state. My face hurts from smiling so much at his shows.”
