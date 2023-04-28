This year’s Norman Music Festival (NMF) kicked off last night downtown. It continues this evening, Saturday afternoon and into that night. Streets are closed to most vehicular traffic during festival hours and the area comes alive with the sound of music. It’s an annual treat for listeners and the musicians who delight them going back to 2008.
Since the early installments NMF has grown larger, more diverse in musical styles presented and more inviting through attractions peripheral to the onstage events. Thousands of fans attend from inside and outside Oklahoma. Musicians include well-known local favorites and some from far and wide who are talented but often not widely recognized. Festival planners have posted (normanmusicfestival.com) details for the events’ 18 stages, 21 musical genres represented and 21 of the primary artists scheduled to perform. There’s a mobile app to download with the entire schedule that’s frequently updated. Multiple concerts are in progress simultaneously demanding that listeners make choices about which shows to attend and for how long.
The stages are spread out but in reasonable walking distance from each other. Amenities such as welcoming downtown eateries and food trucks make it easy to spend many hours enjoying everything including an art market on South Jones Avenue. The overall atmosphere is fun, casual, safe and easily accessible. Although there are special “VIP” access packages available for purchase, general admission is free to everyone.
The following are some picks which include recommendations and the occasional tongue in cheek warning for tonight through Saturday from among the 21 primary stage artists on the remaining bill.
Hundreds more artists are scheduled to perform in alleys, coffee shops and saloons. Specific show start times and venue locations are posted at the NMF website or by using the app.
Tonight, Wine Lips from Toronto, Canada plans to give Norman a big wet kiss. They’re loud, fast and nasty rock n roll.
It’s totally unfair that their government pays cash stipends to support bands like this who spread sonic debauchery around the world. Expect a guitar spanking at this show.
Norman’s own S. Reidy will be making his second NMF main stage appearance. He’s this town’s rap ruler who brings a sensitivity for the human condition along with a sense of the sublime. Reidy is happily moving toward lyrical maturity and having fun on the journey.
Oklahoma City-based Nia Moné’s vocals are smooth as satin sheets. She’s a soul chanteuse who toggles seamlessly between R&B and hip hop. Her dreamy stylings are as enticing as her sultry stage presence.
Moné is a frequent collaborator so don’t be surprised if there’s a bonus feature in the form of an additional artist or more at her show.
New York City’s Billy Woods delivers a stormy and exacting variety of rap. It’s spoken word style with words serving as broken glass and stilettos. Staccato percussion and fractured percussion punctuate his often nightmarish word blitzes. Woods presides over a remorseless prayer meeting that could raise William S. Burroughs from the grave.
Ghost Funk Orchetra brings more Big Apple goodness to NMF.
They’re a big ten-piece outfit that includes vocalists, baritone saxophone and trombone.
They have a 1970s-reminiscent groove that indeed brings the funk. Guitarist Seth Applebaum is the bandleader known for shaking up a fistful of genres and throwing them down like snake eyes in the alley.
Rudy De Anda is undeniably a vocal stylist. He eschews being categorized as a pop or Americana singer/ songwriter.
De Anda taps his Mexi-Cali roots for a sound that’s often sung in Spanish.
He’s a story teller with song titles such as “Couldn’t Seal the Deal” and “Plastered Beach,” rich with anticipation of revelations to be heard.
Sisteria invariably draws a NMF crowd of fans eager for another dose of erotically infused psychedelia. Most of the band either reside in Norman or have roots here. Front person Katie Williams brings a decidedly feminine and dramatic aura to a stage populated by her five-piece, hairy-legged guitar band.
By Saturday you’ll be ready for Norman’s Rainbows Are Free. They’ll remind you of when Black Sabbath roamed the earth. It’s a metal assault that’s heavy and dripping with portending calamity. Rainbows Are Free can be counted on for entertainment as well as high decibel abandon.
Acid Mothers Temple is 2023 NMF’s only Japanese band so you should see them just because they traveled so far. The quintet’s abominable cacophony is an acquired taste which is being charitable. An Acid Mothers Temple record would be handy to put on the turntable for driving pesky in-laws screaming from the house.
Norman’s Mike Hosty is the pick of the litter. Could it really be a NMF without this city’s beloved one-man band?
His impossible to classify genre of music which never fails to inspire Chi Omega booty bouncing and inimitable sense of humor both lyrically and between songs make him a must-see.
