The University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is rarely employed as a venue for music concerts. That infrequency will be paused April 29 for a concert by triple Grammy winner and proud product of Chicago, Chance the Rapper at OU’s football stadium. His performance is scheduled to be the finale of an “evangelistic” event dubbed “FTS,” an acronym for Fill the Stadium. The concert is billed as a free event open to the public. Prior to Chance the Rapper taking the stage, there will be a sermon by evangelist Nick Hall and worship led by Christian artists Kari Jobe and Chandler Moore.
OU seniors Nathan Wong of Denton, Texas and Josh Robinson of Norman are the amiable spark plugs behind the event. They are Marketing and Entrepreneur majors respectively. Although the event is billed as free, securing tickets now appears implausible short of volunteering to work at it.
“We have ‘sold out’ of capacity, which means about 60,000 tickets have been registered for on-line,” Robinson said. “All 80,000 seats are not available because of stage placement, plus general admission knocks the number down a bit.
“We did not reserve any tickets, opening it up for everyone. Those that wanted them got them quickly over a span of around 10 days.”
The pair should be admired for pulling off what many consider organization of a big event.
“We have to give all glory to where it’s due and that’s Jesus Christ,” Robinson said. “He’s made this happen and brought together a lot of people in the Norman community and across Oklahoma to get this thing off the ground.”
Not an unexpected answer in these parts. Jesus of Nazareth is given credit and takes blame for much here. Wong and Robinson worked hard with a team of 150 other OU students on the event.
“I was praying this summer for what my senior year would look like and specifically this mission to fill the stadium,” Robinson said. “I quickly brought on Nathan and other students to help me lead it. We’re unqualified, unequipped and unworthy to see something like this happen, so we knew if it did come to fruition we’d give all glory to God.”
The two students are obviously simpatico and have learned a lot about each other working on the event together.
“Me and Josh have been friends together for about three years now,” Wong said. “Getting to work together has allowed us to grow as friends and push each other. We use the phrase iron sharpens iron. One brother sharpens the other. We both encourage and hold each other accountable. Push each other to dream bigger.”
They’ve learned to disperse the responsibility of leadership. Robinson cited OU professor Bruno Teles as a valuable mentor.
“OU is a large campus with a small community,” Wong said. “It has been really easy to get involved in different organizations and become integrated into the community.”
Information provided by the FTS organization indicates that the funds and influence necessary to make this event happen came from area business and political leaders along with a group of “120 pastors, ministry leaders and their spouses.”
Unusual for an event of this size was that it was announced to the public only 25 days prior to its April 29 schedule date. An April 4 article in student newspaper the OU Daily quotes FTS “creative co-lead” organizer Reagan Petersen as stating that the group did not receive approval from OU to host the event until February. Many in Norman’s arts community were surprised by the FTS announcement because the stadium rap concert will be on the same evening as the finale of the 2023 Norman Music Festival downtown.
“We were not aware that NMF was on April 29,” Robinson said. “When we initially went to the stadium (administration) in September we presented three dates and the only date they said would work was April 29.”
Joshua Boydston, past multi-year Norman Music Festival organizer and current Communications Director and Gallery Manager at the Norman Arts Council weighed in on social media about the two events scheduled to occur simultaneously. “It’s incredibly funny that the crosstown competition that night is Illuminati Hotties headlining a free festival partially sponsored by weed companies. Lame a — church after-prom vibes happening here.” Boydston posted the above on Facebook April 4 over an OU Daily graphic announcing the Chance the Rapper show.
An OU graduate student who asked that their name not be published here stated, “If the Christian group scheduled their event after 2023 NMF dates were set, it feels like an attack on NMF.”
Although that’s unlikely, it does beg questions about scheduling an event that could bring over 60,000 more people into a city that past experience has shown will be hosting an influx of many thousands for NMF.
“We’re excited about all the people who will be here but understand that can be a logistical thing that Norman will have to work through,” Robinson said.
“We have a feeling a lot of different college campuses will be represented in the audience,” Wong said. “A worship rally event in January had 10 different campuses represented here.”
“This event is a gathering for unity in the community,” Robinson said. “Norman, OKC and beyond. It’s for everybody. If you can get a ticket the gates are open for everybody and we want you there. We may have simulcast and live streaming options. and we still have need for ushers and greeters. So people can sign up to volunteer at FTS-23.com.”
