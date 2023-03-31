Michael Bendure took to making art like a baby otter to water. He’s been applying acrylic paint and other materials to canvas for less than two years. But in that short amount of time has sold dozens of his works, had paintings in over a score of exhibitions and snagged commissions from a law office and a couple of medical groups. It’s a record of accomplishment that falls squarely into the over-achiever category.
The primary reason for this level of success is that Bendure’s brightly colored abstract and expressionist style paintings are good. They display attractive composition and his talent for meaningful visual articulation. Bendure’s aim is to inspire joy, energy and life which he achieves in a variety of ways. The artist who is also a husband, father, working musician in multiple combos and host of KGOU-FM radio program “Tonic: The Funky Groove Show” and attendant podcast “40 Minutes of Funk” spoke about his art.
“It’s easy to drive the things you’re excited and energetic about,” Bendure said. “I stopped by a Second Friday Art Walk last summer and ran into local artist and fellow musician Craig Swan who told me that he admired my hustle. I told him, man I’ve got hustle in spades.”
Indeed he does. For 13 years Bendure was Director of Communication for the University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art and later College of Business. He steeped in fine art and mercantile prowess during that time and it has become part of his personality.
“When things are important to me I can give it the full attention that it needs,” he said. “Those years in PR gave me the tools to keep things fresh, promote things and think about more than just the creative process. How is this painting going to look in a space, how am I going to get a venue owner interested in putting this in their space, trusting me with it and their clients. Every day is an adventure and it’s hard not to be excited when you’re creating things that you love.”
If you want to hear the love, tune into Bendure from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 106.3 FM every Friday when he’s spinning instrumental funk, groove, soul, disco, jazz and hip-hop records. He is passionate about the music, artists who make it and fans who dig the sounds. When Bendure hollers between tracks, “Don’t go nowhere!” it can’t help but put a smile on your face. That funky music by Parliament Funkadelic, Prince and The Crusaders also influences his visual art.
“Funk music is a really important part of who I am,” Bendure said. “I was asked a year ago if there was a nexus between my art and funk music, which hadn’t occurred to me before. That actually inspired me to start thinking about, what does funk music look like. What would a visual representation of funk music be for me?”
Bendure did a series of paintings that are titled after the music he was listening to at the time. Oakland, California-based funk outfit Tower of Power was blasting while he painted.
“When that final act of applying paint to the canvas is done, I’ll look at whatever song I was listening to and either use a title, lyrics or something from that album at the moment of completion,” he said. “To me, music and art are inseparable. It’s impossible for me to paint without some form of music. The music really does influence the actualization of the work.”
Bendure also finds a muse in the dreamscapes that come to him unbidden during slumber. By and large his art is non-representational with its appeal residing in form and color juxtaposition. This lends itself to influence from both dreams and instrumental music. It’s often a subconscious process not easily understood but the colors and shapes in the picture certainly can be.
“Who’s to say that our mind doesn’t see color when we hear music,” he asked.
Bendure has no formal academic training in painting and embraces the notion that his work could be considered experimental. It’s hard to argue with the fact that patrons are laying out the do-re-mi for his trial and errors.
“I love that I don’t always know what the paint is going to do on the canvas,” he said. “That’s part of the excitement for me. When I start working I’m at the mercy of what the paint wants to do. I may have an idea on how that’s going to go down but many times the paint has other ideas. There are things revealed in that painting process that I could not have planned. Many things are totally unexpected and I absolutely love that. There are no rules in painting.”
Bendure frequently uses unconventional tools to apply paint to canvas. Scraping devices and cooking implements are part of his arsenal. Gypsum paste, also known as builder’s spackling is sometimes employed as a medium along with acrylic paint.
“These tools give me smooth surfaces to drag the paint with,” he said. “I’m really interested in texture and how color interacts with texture.”
Not surprisingly Bendure has joined organizations including Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition, Oklahoma Art Guild and Starving Artist Collective. He credits Tulsa artist Jay Parker Exon with providing invaluable insight into artistic processes along with practical advice.
“We painted for numerous hours together, talked art business, how to hustle and he demonstrated some technique,” Bendure said. “I’m a big fan of his art and of him as a person.”
Bendure presently has work on display and for sale at 123 Gallery and J-Byrd Home Boutique, both in the downtown Norman’s Walker Arts District.
