“Owl Woman” has an unflinching gaze. Her eyes are narrowed and focused intently on the viewer. One set of the chimera’s talons are held menacingly out, up and ready for attack. A red gash above her right eye indicates fearlessness in struggle. Her lips are crimson and hair coal black with diminutive owl horns above the part.
“Owl Woman” is not the stuff of fever dreams. She’s the creative vision in hand-colored print form by Norman artist Nalin Saur.
It’s one of many works that she’s made recently through an affiliation with Resonator Institute in the downtown arts district. Nalin’s calling is young but she’s off to a strong start.
“My career is recent,” Saur said. “In 2021 I was at the Chickasaw Nation’s Arts Academy and took a screen printing course there with Marwin Begaye. I realized that I have to keep doing this. I’d done a lot of art before, drawing and painting, but with screen printing something just clicked.”
Begaye is an award winning artist and woodblock printer residing in Norman who teaches art at the University of Oklahoma. He’s revered by many and known for effectively mentoring young artists.
Saur is a recent high school graduate and had just concluded a Human Resources Department internship at Chickasaw Nation Industries in Norman. She was looking for a new project. What she discovered may change her life trajectory immeasurably.
“I decided that I could do screen printing forever,” Saur said. “I looked around Norman for printing studio equipment. The Chickasaw Arts Academy had ended with a huge gala where you could sell your work and people bought my prints. I sold four of them.
“It was almost a given there that we would be thinking of our art commercially. Not just a personal passion but how to promote it on-line. That expectation made me want to rise to the occasion and think, I can do this, this is a possibility for me. So I started an art business selling prints”
Saur started an Etsy shop and began learning about local art markets. The “Owl Woman” print referenced above was acquired by a local collector and his spouse during January’s Art Walk night in Resonator Institute.
“Some of my friends showed art on Instagram they’d been commissioned to make, so I knew about that but I had never thought of myself as someone who could make money doing it,” Saur said. “They talked about it as a natural thing, so I knew I could do that. I’ve slowly built a following from posting on-line.”
Saur takes artistic inspiration from lighting and reducing form down to shape and color.
“It dramatically changes how you approach the world, which I find therapeutic” she said. “I start with the medium. The ideas I get from doing a linocut print are different from the ones I get from a screen print or painting. I like faces and emotions. Nature is a big inspiration.
“Recently I’ve been doing chimeras, mixtures of humans and animals. It’s freeing, I’m not constrained by what’s biologically possible in art. I do whatever feels right for the character.”
Saur walks outdoors for artistic inspiration. The silhouette of trees against the sky have a magical effect on her.
“Sunlight and in the evenings when the sun is going down and everything becomes golden is my favorite time of day,” she said. “The feeling I get then is what I try to bring to my art.”
In 2021 Saur won first place in the Chickasaw Nation’s Anolí Creative Writing Contest, short story category. She believes this talent intersects with her visual art skills.
“When I write I heavily visualize,” Saur said. “My writing process is to get the picture in my head onto the page in words. The writing side and art side come from the same wellspring.
“My poetry in particular influences my visual art. Since writing poetry I’ve become much more comfortable and confident putting intense and unconventional meanings and imagery into my art.”
Saur has learned an important early lesson for artists. Incorporate “mistakes” into the composition.
“If I make an unintended gouge mark in a woodblock carving, in my current style of art that can add to the piece instead of taking away by giving it a loose feeling,” she said. “Mistakes become a strength.”
Uneven prints often get a work-over with watercolors and different inks applied by hand.
“Printmaking equipment is really expensive so I was lucky to have found Resonator Institute where they have those things,” Saur said. “I learned about the open shop hours and all the events they have. I’ve started volunteering there. Resonator has been very important for my development.
“I’ve learned to do linocut there and they provide a very important space for my work along with some basic supplies. It’s great that they’re here in Norman.”
Saur is a natural at Second Friday Art Walks.
“I think they’re important and give a sense of community, it provides a chance to see what other artists here are doing,” she said. “It’s good for me because I’ve met a lot of people, and Art Walk is where most of my sales come from.”
Find Nalin Saur’s art through Etsy, LosahomaPrints, Instagram, losahoma_Prints or Tik Tok, @losahomaprints.
