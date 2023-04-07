Saxophonist Sam Vaughan has all the enthusiasm of youth. That’s in part because he’s not even old enough to knock back the suds and brown liquor shots favored at the 51st Street Speakeasy in the city.
What Vaughan does have however is the state affidavit necessary for underage musicians to perform in Oklahoma saloons.
The young Norman resident also possesses something else. It’s a burning passion to play jazz saxophone at the Wednesday night prayer meetings hosted there by the Kendrick McKinney Trio.
Vaughan’s enthusiasm and talent haven’t just caught the attention of pianist McKinney and jazz chanteuse Chanda Graham. Earlier this year the junior at Oklahoma Christian University received recognition from the Oklahoma Jazz Educators Association at the Oklahoma Music Educators Association convention in Tulsa. They named him “Outstanding College Jazz Student.” Sax is Vaughan’s axe but it didn’t start out that way.
“I really started my musical journey in fifth grade,” Vaughan said. “It was in beginner band and I was tested on all the instruments. I tried saxophone, trombone and clarinet as my main three options. I was in line with saxophone as my first choice but as I got up to choose my band director stood up and said, ‘Alright no more saxophones, I’ve had too many people say they want to play saxophone and I have more than enough. Pick something else.’ I panicked and picked clarinet.”
Vaughan had perfect scores on all three instrument options and immediately started taking clarinet lessons which he enjoyed. He practiced a lot and demonstrated considerable ability. His Community Christian School in Norman had a small music program he loved but there was no jazz, just marching and concert bands. Fortunately, Vaughan has another influence in his father Ron Vaughan who began turning him onto to jazz platters at an early age.
“He played Pete Fountain, Artie Shaw, Stan Kenton, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and then eventually getting into bebop and hard bop,” Vaughan said. “Sonny Stitt was the first big alto and tenor saxophone man I listened to who had a really big influence on me. Him and Sonny Rollins. My dad really shaped my love for music and for jazz especially.”
The summer of Vaughan’s 8th grade year his dad gave him a special present. It was a tenor saxophone.
“It was out of nowhere and he said, ‘This is a gift for you and I’d like you to learn this,’” Vaughan said. “I started playing it, taking lessons and immediately loved saxophone.”
Vaughan became a protégé of Dr. Heath Jones, associate professor of music and jazz ensemble director at Oklahoma Christian University.
“In high school I auditioned for the Oklahoma Youth Ensemble which came out of the Oklahoma City Jazz Orchestra,” he said. “That’s a group of professionals that I’m now fortunate to play with. I played with the Youth Ensemble for all five years and it was an amazing time for my development from playing the big band literature of Stan Kenton and Count Basie. I studied with Floyd Hanes and Roger Sharp who are Oklahoma music legends. and I got to be in All State all three years as well, playing with really great young musicians in Oklahoma.”
Vaughan attended the University of Central Oklahoma jazz camp during high school. He learned improvisation and to employ music as a true tool of communication. Vaughan name-checked Oklahoma jazz luminaries on his radar including Brian Gorrell, Idit Shner and Champian Fulton.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have a lot of support around me,” he said. “I’ve had lots of great mentors to guide and shape my ability to play this music. My main mentor of course is my dad.”
Vaughan plays jazz at both Oklahoma Christian University and UCO.
“I also get to play professionally with the Oklahoma City Jazz Orchestra,” he said. “I also do a little teaching and have ventured into composing. The main idiom I play now is straight-ahead jazz in either big bands or small combos. I love the spontaneity and improvisation. You can’t fake it. You have to love and work hard at it. I love working with my peers who work insanely hard. We study the music intensely, listen a lot and have a genuine devotion to it. You can express emotions and ideas that you can’t with spoken word a lot of the time. It’s a great privilege to play music.”
Vaughan has played classical, rock and worship music but his eyes shined when talking about performing in a jazz club. Glasses clinking and cats hollering during the set get his jazz fever burning.
“Those Wednesday nights at 51st Street Speakeasy are the jam session to go to,” he said. “It’s a really well established place and a great place for musicians to come together and play jazz in a combo setting. That’s been my main place to hang, meet new people and have fun getting up to play. They’re good about making sure everyone gets an opportunity to be on stage.”
Vaughan does not believe his love of jazz is an anomaly in his age group.
“I think a great thing the internet and social media has done is connect people from all over the world to this music,” he said. “Thank goodness for YouTube and young people having access to all these great jazz recordings. I’m seeing a resurgence of young folks in middle school and high school who love jazz and are really excited about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.