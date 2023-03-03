Harps are often associated with two extremes. Depictions of angels playing them in heaven or rascals such as Harpo Marx taking a break from madcap comedy to perform an inexplicable harp solo in the Marx Brothers’ movies of the last century.
They have an upscale cachet from generally only being seen and heard briefly in classical music recitals.
Harpist Jessica Tate has made it her mission to disabuse listeners of those notions by playing a variety of musical genres with undeniable gusto on the large unwieldy stringed instrument.
One of many opportunities to hear her in the metro is here in Norman at The Deli, 309 White Street at a regular early (7 p.m. to 9 p.m.) third Friday of the month gig.
Tate also will performat Yellow Dog Coffee Company, 222 S. Porter, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11 and monthly after that, with dates available at their Facebook events page.
“Harp is an interesting instrument because it’s obscure,” Tate said. “People know it exists but have no idea what you’re about to do with it. They have a misconception about what a harp is going to do.
“That’s based on seeing harps sitting in the back of an orchestra playing a few arpeggios. It doesn’t occur to them that harp could be played as a lead instrument like a piano.”
But that’s what Tate does. Fingers on both her hands are a blur of motion as she takes her harp into the aural stratosphere.
She regularly does this playing her original compositions and covers in jazz, pop, rock and other genres.
Tate is fearless in making her harps, and she has several, sing.
However before nearly every gig she encounters curiosity and listeners just have to stick around to see and hear it happen.
“It’s been interesting because people thought I’d be more of a traditional musician,” she said. “But over the last ten years I think my own brand has overshadowed that. I’m trying to be an ambassador for the instrument and show people it’s different from what they thought. It’s been an uphill slog but it is rewarding.”
Tate’s had a highly refined education in harp performance.
Her first instructor was Oklahoma City’s Genevieve Claire Winkenbach (1928-2014) who performed with 1950s era harp quintet The Angelaires and the Duke Ellington Band.
Winkenbach was a student and dedicated disciple of the Carlos Salzedo method of playing and teaching harp.
Salzedo was the 20th century’s premier harp composer and proponent.
“Salzedo was the first composer to bring harp off the orchestral stage as a solo instrument,” Tate said. “He showed that the harp could carry a solo concert in experimental and modern ways.”
Thirty-something Tate studied with Winkenbach for 18 years beginning at age 5.
Her first university studies were at a prestigious and selective school where, after three years, she decided orchestral harp was not for her.
She wanted to study jazz harp there but was essentially shown the door.
Years later, she was invited back to the same institution to lecture about jazz harp.
Tate completed a graduate degree in education (literature) at UCO.
She taught public school for a time but since 2020 has been a hard working full-time musician performing nearly every day at various venues.
“My shows at The Deli in Norman are usually a duet,” she said. “Most often I have bass player Don Hecker with me and sometimes drummer James Wyrick playing, making it a three piece. We play a lot of classic rock, blues and my original music.”
Tate is lead vocalist on most numbers and is also a talented songwriter.
She credits her willingness to embrace musical diversity as the basis for regular employment.
Musicians pigeonholed into a single genre often don’t work a lot.
“I’ve played straight up classical concerts with Debussy in churches and shows in downtown OKC at the First National Center brunch with a lot of classic jazz,” Tate said. “It’s kind of whatever people want. I like the diversity, autonomy and the wonderful people I get to work with. I play all kinds of different music to make a living.”
Tate plays frequently with Norman resident Robert Ruiz’s delightful ensemble Mariachi Orgullo de América.
“That’s the biggest mariachi orchestra in the five state region,” she said. “I gig with them four or five times a month.
“I also play a lot of Celtic music with a few residencies, additionally some blues and jazz stuff. It all really keeps me on my toes.
“I like to play any kind of music at a moment’s notice with any group of people which is really exciting.”
Tate leads jazz combo Green Mystic Orchestra. It often includes Davon Carrington on flute and saxophone and bassist Don Hecker.
She founded the LLC Flat 5th Productions to help keep her various projects organized.
“I have developed a roster of around ten musicians who are bad [expletive] — that I work with on a rotating basis to make sure I have a duet, trio or whatever partner,” she said. “It occurred to me if I could get everyone on the same stage it would be a jazz orchestra. That’s a project I’m working on right now.
“The people are top notch which just makes it easy. It makes me feel like dancing every time I go to work. End result is I work with the best musicians in town and it’s a real joy.”
