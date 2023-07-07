Norman’s reigning premier rock band has its roots in a high school art class. Helen Kelter Skelter’s (HKS) Eli Wimmer (lead vocalist/ guitar) and Tim Gregory (guitar) were Norman North classmates. They went separate ways for university but began writing songs together later on in Wimmer’s Norman apartment. HKS’s first show was at beloved downtown arts district micro venue Opolis. The quintet has always been a guitar band with a few personnel changes since their 2013 inception.
Presently the other bandmates include bassist Cody Clifton, Scott Twitchell on drums and keyboardist Jon Goodell. HKS built a reputation for explosively high energy live performances and recordings reverberating with that same level intensity. They’re solid substratum in Norman’s 21st century rock music scene foundation. HKS is about to drop a third addition to their discography later this year. It will be a double EP pressed in vinyl titled “Chroma Crawl” and the tantalizing preview “Best Friends” music video is posted now at helenkelterskelter.com. Wimmer and Gregory spoke with the Transcript about the band’s aural evolution.
“A lot of the songs on Chroma Crawl came around at a time when we were writing in the room together,” Wimmer said. “The first record (self-titled) was more like a recording project before we were ready to play out live as a band. The second album (“Melter”) was a mix of the two and this one is us in a room with our new drummer Scott writing new songs. A lot was written as a four-piece because our keyboardist Jay Jamison had moved to Tulsa to be events coordinator at the Philbrook (art museum).”
A spare writing process gives the songs a live and in-the-moment feel rather than one of lavish studio production. Lyrical content was colored by the last several years which included some doozies.
“Some anger and confusion about what was going on around us in the world,” Wimmer said. “That definitely crept into my writing for sure. It was pre-pandemic and supposed to be released in 2020 but then the huge roadblock appeared. A lot of the lyrics were informed by emotions from watching everything unfold. Donald Trump winning the presidency, division growing and becoming more noticeable. Inequality and wealth inequality. I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t want that to creep into my writing anymore. For the most part I want to write about my choices rather than what the world thrusts upon me. I was in that zone for a while but ready to move on from it. Those feelings have been documented in Chroma Crawl for sure.”
The songs manage being heavy and lively at once. Expect to hear these compositions performed live. Some past HKS songs generally aren’t attempted on stage because of complex sound layering. Chroma Crawl’s various recordings included work with engineer Joe Bello, mastering by Trent Bell at Norman’s Bell Labs and newest batch at Breathing Rhythm Studio with Steve Boaz. It will be released on Brian Horton’s Tulsa-based label Horton Records. Horton is a pillar of the Tulsa music scene and longtime supporter of HKS. They will be performing as part of his annual “Horton Records’ Rock n’ Folk n’ Chili Cook-Off” at Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom on November 4. HKS also has a show on tap September 9 in OKC’s Factory Obscura.
“We wrote these new songs together in the same room which is cool,” Gregory said. “We’d come in with an idea then expand on it, which has been our main process.”
Wimmer described an unspoken language in the band where things don’t have to be articulated which comes from writing and playing together for a decade.
“There are times that I know what Scott’s going to do for a fill before he does it,” Wimmer said. “Which is good because it means I can adjust and he probably knows what I’m going to do. It’s wordless communication which is hard to describe. It’s one of my favorite parts about playing music with this group of people.”
That flavor of camaraderie also comes from a lot of long road trips and gas station burritos together. HKS are veterans of several Norman Music Festival appearances including 2023.
“This year was pretty great, I liked it,” Wimmer said. “That night was fun with a bunch of really good groups like Labrys, Glitch and Emma Goldman Sachs that we play with a lot. It makes you want to do really good because all your buds are there. It was a packed room in Opolis.”
Wimmer and Gregory provided thumbnail personality sketches of each other and their bandmates. Not surprisingly there are divisions of labor, specialties that can be counted on and many positive and selfless traits revealed. Possibly most salient was the sense of the group being an extended family. Some of which actually goes back to before a couple of them were born.
“My mom and Jon’s mom were pregnant with us at the same time,” Wimmer said. “I have known him my entire life, he’s always been there, kind of like a brother.”
HKS will be performing a free live show as part of Norman’s Legacy Park concert series at 7 p.m. October 20. Rainbows Are Free is also on the bill.
