Occasionally children are born with creativity, skill and talent readily apparent in their earliest years.
This is observed with early chatter boxes, piano prodigies and one notable T-ball player who turned an unassisted triple play his first time on a field. In Chloe Ulm’s case it was drawing pictures.
She’s an exceptional artist now and just earned a 2023 Bachelor of Fine Art at the University of Oklahoma in Printmaking.
Everyone from the Dean of the College of Fine Arts Mary Margaret Holt through art school professors and fellow students know Ulm and the gift she possesses.
Early on Ulm’s mother recognized her child’s skill and possibly even obsession with art and took advantage of it.
“My favorite thing was to draw and my mom worked nights as a nurse,” Ulm said. “One of my earliest memories is bothering her when she was taking a nap. She’d say, ‘Chloe, go draw me a picture and I’d be like OK. So I’d go draw a picture and bring it back to her.”
Organized religion contributed to Ulm’s artistic sensibilities but in a way that should be clarified.
“I used to go to church every Sunday with my grandparents,” Ulm said. “I would draw on the little envelopes that they have in the pews. I would draw on those because I’d be so bored listening to the service.”
Ulm was fortunate to find outstanding public school art instruction in Cotton County’s tiny Walters High School (Home of the Blue Devils).
“Art class was actually my safe haven,” Ulm said. “I had a teacher named Beca Potter and she was absolutely amazing. That was probably my favorite part of high school and how I survived, going into my art class. It was very tiny.
“It was one room and there were probably three grades in one class, but it was exceptional. And of course, Beca encouraged me to go to art school at OU.
“She wanted me to go somewhere. My relationship with her was really great and I call her one of my biggest supporters when I was younger.”
Ulm’s had an undeniably successful undergraduate career at OU both on campus as an artist and university employee and in the city’s arts community.
She worked part time as an Outreach Assistant and also interned with Resonator Institute on E. Main Street.
It was common to see Ulm selling her prints at Second Friday Art Walk Nights and other Norman arts events not associated with OU.
She’s looking forward to what’s next in life.
“I’m excited and a little bit sad to be leaving of course, time flew by,” she said. “I just finished my last project and installed it into my capstone show. I’m excited to not be in school for once in my life and go into the unknown for the rest of my 20s.”
Ulm received unlikely inspiration for a new series of work in the form of herself in a baby photo.
“I thought I should draw that just for fun,” she said. “So I did and fell in love and connected with it. I changed my entire capstone project including the written paper required, at the last minute. I went with these babies and printed five of them in five different shades of blue from light to almost navy. You see me as a baby until now and wonder what has happened between now and then. I’m excited for people to see it.”
Ulm was unfamiliar with the centuries old discipline of printmaking when she arrived at OU and was averse to taking an introductory class.
“But then I did and it was not what I thought, it’s fun,” she said. “Intermediate screen printing was when I met (OU professor) Curtis Jones and he is amazing. He taught us how to do it and I just fell in love.
“That semester is when I developed the style I have now. It’s simplistic with usually two colors and stippling.
“Curtis once told me that people who love drawing love printmaking because you can make one drawing into a hundred drawings. All my prints start with a detailed drawing.”
Ulm’s work tends to portraits of human faces in what might be called stylistic realism.
She’s done many self-portraits with compelling facial expression and soulful eyes.
“I learned dot stippling from a visiting artist who talked to us at school,” she said. “It was beautiful and intricate and I’d never seen the technique done that way. I tried it out and it stuck, I’ve been doing stippling forever.”
Ulm’s technique recalls the extensive use of stippling that artist Robert Crumb rode to success with his cartoons of Fritz the Cat and Mr. Natural last century.
“I love stippling so much because it takes so long and is so much fun watching it come to life,” she said.
Ulm’s Resonator Institute internship was an important part of her arts education in Norman.
“Oh my gosh, it was amazing,” she said. “One of my classmates Ivanna Wilson and I helped with shows. I got to grow my relationship with Curtis (Jones) and his wife Tammy (Gordon Jones) and make connections with all the people who help out at Resonator along with the artists who show there. I still help out even though I’m not an intern anymore.”
Ulm is researching possible graduate schools to attend.
“I’m building my portfolio and will be doing some residencies,” she said.
