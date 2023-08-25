There’s a live music venue in Norman’s downtown arts district that’s been called in these pages an “Indie music shrine.” Former arts editor Mack Burke wrote those words in 2017 on the occasion of Opolis,’ 15th anniversary of operation. It would have been difficult for Burke to exaggerate the positive impact this place has had on the central Oklahoma music scene this century. The petite concert room and bar at 113 N. Crawford Avenue that serves booze and vegan treats has hosted a spectacular selection of live music from around the world and locally since 2002. There’s only one reason for that but it’s shared by married couple Andy and Marian Nuñez. They operated the joint and booked musical talent for shows there up until late last year. The Nuñez couple transferred control of Opolis to a cooperative of individuals who now have well over half a year under their belts running the venue. Those folks who function as both staff and owners are Laine Bergeron, Sarah Reid, Eli Wimmer, Ethan Williams, Addy Uhack and Julius (one name). The latter spoke with the Transcript about their experience to date.
“At first I don’t think any of us were truly aware of what we were getting into,” Julius said. “All of us, including folks who collaborate with us outside the co-op, knew to a certain point how important it was to keep Opolis in the hands of those that have lived and worked here, but when you are in the throes of acquiring and managing all the moving parts of this type of business, initially you don’t really get a chance to reflect on the impact that it has on the culture and community.”
The Nuñez founders of Opolis were both members of indie pop outfit Starlight Mints that signed to Seattle-based Barsuk Records in 2005. Through the savvy and connections derived from these relationships they brought artists to Opolis who never would have traveled to Norman for performances otherwise. Additionally they gave breaks to local musicians just starting out, making the venue a home for many who are now well-known in the metro and beyond.
“All of us in the co-op have had our share of experiences at the Opolis with Andy and Marian over the years. From playing their stage to working behind the scenes with them, we have a very intimate understanding of their legacy,” Julius said. “The impact of those experiences has been incredibly positive and inspiring for each of us when we were much younger and just starting out. You could say that Andy and Marian became art mom and dad to all of us. It’s very rare to meet people whose main focus in life is to bring people together and provide a space for these types of experiences where creatives can build together.”
Maintaining the tiny venue’s legacy demands business skills along with dedication to a vision the collective inherited and intend to improve on.
“Opolis has always been a space for alternative and indie artists and we maintain that spirit. It has been a place where you could see historic national acts or see a garage band playing their first show,” Julius said. “We show music of any variety as long as it has heart. As long as we run it, Opolis will be a place for freaks and geeks. We try to remain aware that music has the power to build relationships and they become a network. We host bands and artists that contribute to that network of relationships for both artists and fans. Bands with kick-ass music usually have good-ass people. Something I don’t think will ever change about the Opolis is the quality of musical acts and the ability to provide younger and newer artists opportunities to develop. People can continue to expect to see fantastic shows with us that they wouldn’t get to see elsewhere, and in one of the most intimate venues in the metro. We provide high quality sound on our stage and strive to make everyone feel welcome in a space that’s inclusive and enjoyable.”
Opolis continues as a place that hosts early concerts on Second Friday Art Walk Nights and other events coordinated with the Norman Arts Council.
“The Opolis serves a unique purpose in downtown. We are a space where you can find country music on one night and something completely different the next,” Julius said. “Opolis historically has had legendary events and we are creating a space where people can participate in an authentic experience with others, whether that’s a wild experimental noise performance night or a singer- songwriter. We book experimental acts to liven up the sort of events that are expected of downtown, but we are also creating more casual experiences that anyone can enjoy. We are becoming more familiar with our neighboring businesses and have had conversations with members of the Norman Arts Council. I believe that the relationships we are starting to build will cement and further expand our position within the arts district. I’ve heard rumors of a potential rotating mural project similar to Plaza Walls coming to Norman, and we are very much looking forward to being included in that conversation.”
Opolis’ hours of operation are presently 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Saturday. The place has been renovated but retains feline photos on one wall as was traditional in the past albeit now through a digital projection system. Classic vegan favorites include Frito Chili Pie and New Wave Nachos. A full bar serves Norman’s Lazy Circles suds along with zero alcohol cocktails including cucumber gimlets. Upcoming concert details are posted at Opolis’ Facebook page.
