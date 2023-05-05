As with many of us, Norman artist and musician Gregg Standridge doesn’t like being told he can’t do something.
In his longtime profession here as a beloved music educator he’s made it his business to inform students that indeed they can do many things they think they’re incapable of. This positive inclination has undoubtedly played a part in the ambitious art installation he’s created titled “Yes, I can, Roger.”
Standridge has been aided mightily in this endeavor by his spouse Becky Feldman-Standridge and several others in the community. The enormous exhibition’s opening reception is May 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mainsite Contemporary Art Gallery, 122 E. Main as part of the month’s Second Friday Art Walk.
Another of Standridge’s inspirations for his show is a pair of pop songs. One is the 1965 novelty chestnut “You Can’t Roller Skate in a Buffalo Herd” by Oklahoma’s Roger Miller and Dire Strait’s “Skateaway” made popular in 1980 on MTV.
It’s the latter that most strongly informs “Yes, I can, Roger.”
“When I was 20 and first started seeing MTV videos was when I saw ‘Skateaway’ featuring this African woman with dreadlocks and I was just fascinated by her,” Standridge said.
He’d grown up in south Oklahoma City’s Hispanic community but had very little interaction with Black folks. Most exposure was just stereotypical depictions of the time in movies and TV. The star of the “Skateaway” video was African musician, poet and activist Jayzik Azekiwe (1958-2008) and she was no Hollywood stereotype.
“When I saw her it was like wow, there’s this really strong woman that’s skating around with multi-colored hair in dreadlocks and she has never escaped my memory,” Standridge said.
Azekiwe’s remarkable life is the muse for his art that is rendered in marquetry. That’s a fine woodworking skill where wood veneer is used to form decorative patterns and designs. In Standridge’s exhibition there are dozens of objective representations depicting Azekiwe’s imagined childhood and maturation toward being an adult who learns to conquer the negativity of being told she can’t do things. Large threatening bison that start out as antagonists evolve into friendly pets. Baseball playing bunnies are essential allies who gift the girl magical headphones. There’s a roller derby bout and a photo booth that yields Instagram fame. The fantastical tale is told in intricately painted wooden scenes.
“Marquetry is real thin pieces of wood that are cut and laid out in a panel, almost like a puzzle,” Standridge said. “We’ve gone past that with some new techniques, gluing and carving behind the veneer and wood base underneath it, giving more texture lines. Basically it’s all wood and all hand-work, too. There’s no lasers involved in this at all. It’s all scroll saw and X-Acto knife.”
Most of Standridge’s Norman home including the garage was transformed into studio space for this project. Lots of wood, paint, varnish and tools were used.
“These are big colorful, vibrant pieces that flow,” Standridge said. “Much of the art is outside the frames where Jazik escapes and then the frame tries to enclose her again. It will basically be like a graphic novel all the way through the museum. It’s a story about hope and that you can do anything in life, that the viewer walks through.”
Both large rooms at Mainsite will be devoted to the exhibition. Snippets of music that Standridge has arranged will be playing during the show hours. Naturally the two aforementioned songs along with “Buffalo Gals (Won’t You Come Out Tonight)” are incorporated.
“Making this has been more work than I anticipated,” Standridge said. “When we wrote the grant they asked us to name our collaborators. Two musicians from Helen Kelter Skelter, Tim Gregory and Eli Wimmer whose dad Mike Wimmer is an amazing artist are in on the grant. But we have a list of 25 other people who have come over to work and help.”
The funding referred to is from The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts’ Thrive Grants managed by the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition. It’s a program that “…Encourages artists to take risks and engage audiences in new ways.” “Yes, I Can, Roger” snagged 10 grand from the foundation. The individual pieces of art in the show will be priced for sale.
“Becky is so good at writing grants,” Standridge said. “She did them at Northwest Classen where she taught school.”
The exhibition’s story line of overcoming adversity and doubt, learning who one is and thriving afterwards is meant to inspire others. It’s one Standridge hopes will move not just his own multi-cultural extended family but all who experience it.
“When I first started this I thought about the idea of Jazik but now I have fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild,” he said. “Some of them are Native, Hispanic and African. They’re dark-skinned little kids and I want people, especially little kids of color to see that and think, ‘Hey, I’m not going to let the buffalos get me down.’ It may sound cheesy or feel-good but that’s really what it’s all about. I would love for hundreds and hundreds of kids to come in and see it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.