When musicians Jahruba Lambeth and Felix Linden are performing on stage together they represent over a century of artistic experience.
The two have played in dozens of different projects with many other musicians both here and in other cities. They’ve seen the music scene change because of listener tastes, technology and economic ups and downs but both Lambeth and Linden keep on keeping on.
Through October the duo will be performing a free and open to the public concert every second Saturday of the month at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Avenue, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. during Norman Farm Market. On October 7, Lambeth will be hosting a reunion of his storied Street People reggae band with a gala concert and event at Hollywood Corners, 4712 N. Porter Avenue. A pre-reunion Street People showcase is slated for October 6 at Midway Deli, 601 W. Eufaula Street.
Lambeth and Linden spoke with the Transcript about their sonic odyssey of making music and leading long, successful lives both professionally and as family men.
“I’ve known Jahruba since back when his name was Bob,” Linden said with a chuckle. “Probably back in 1976 when I was 22 and we met through a mutual friend Kirby Green when I was going to what used to be called Central State (University). He was a percussionist and hooked me and Jahruba up. We were doing recordings and I was more of a singer/ songwriter at the time.”
Linden was busy studying electronics theory but fell in with other musicians and they performed at various joints in the metro. He moved to Texas for a corporate gig repairing cash registers and computers. Meanwhile after a several year stint in flower power era San Francisco, Jahruba came back and formed the first reggae band to call Oklahoma home. He brought Linden into the group as lead vocalist.
“He founded the Street People and I played with them for a few years, things dissolved then the guitarist Donald Whaley and I started a band called The Whale and Flea,” Linden said. “We played all around Norman including Deli City for two years, that dissolved then I started doing a one man thing. I think I may have been the first guy in Oklahoma City to bring out an Atari computer and do a show like that. I was featured entertainer at Bahama Breeze until they closed down.”
Jahruba and Linden came together again as a performing duo in late 2022. They’ve completed a few gigs at The Well/ Norman Farm Market this year and dig its chill vibe.
“We’ve had a great time, it’s a diverse group of people,” Linden said. “There’s a lot of booths I wanted to check out and I’m glad Jahruba booked it for us. We play a lot of reggae because that’s our background. We come from a protest and freedom side, too. You may not know that as a teenager Jahruba marched with Clara Luper and helped desegregate Katz Drug Store’s lunch counter. He was a ‘Minute Man’ in the Oklahoma civil rights movement who is about eleven years older than me and tells me stories about that. A lot of our music is inspired by the freedom movement and still is. The four little girls murdered in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing, the mistreatment of Black people and songs about love. It’s all about love, peace and freedom is what we’re thinking when we do that concert.”
Jahruba and Linden enjoy the camaraderie of playing together again.
“When we mesh together I think it’s something special,” Linden said. “We have a lot of background from 45 years ago, our love for each other and love for what we’re doing and get to show it to a new generation which is real special for me.”
Younger musicians such as Susan Herndon recognize the repository of talent and wisdom in both Jahruba and Linden. She has collaborated with both recently here in Norman.
“I’ve played with Susan and her drummer Randall Coyne at Midway Deli, “Jahruba said. “They are a special team. She always says, ‘I’ll quit everything I do to play with a reggae band and will play any instrument you want me to play.’”
Jahruba and Linden play a combination of covers and original compositions. At their April show at The Well they performed Linden’s stunningly beautiful song,“Somebody’s Child” that has genuine emotional power.
“It’s so humbling to me when I do an original song and someone comes up to say ‘Man that song brought tears to my eyes’ and it touches people,” Linden said. “They know you mean it because what I write comes from the heart and people perceive them that way too. It’s no fluff or b.s. just raw emotion they pick up on.”
As a performing duo the two have a natural-sounding and stage presence chemistry.
“It depends on how you feel that day what you want to play,” Jahruba said. “Some songs we notice the crowds really like. They feel some of the songs and we can target those songs to see if it works every time. We don’t want to do the winners too much because you don’t want people saying they play that all the time. Now when I go to a concert of an artist I’m familiar with like Steel Pulse I want him to play his old songs so I can sing along with him. The ones that made me like them in the first place.”
