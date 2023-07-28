Bring an extra guitar, plenty of drumsticks and don’t play too long. That’s some of the wisdom members of punk rock quartet Limp Wizurdz (LW) shared about playing out.
Not so many years ago, Taylor Young (vocals/ bass), Jeffery Simmons (guitar), Frank Kump (guitar) and Rodrigo Serrano (drums) were kids in a garage band dreaming of playing Norman Music Festival. They’d see the big stages which would inspire writing more songs, playing more house concerts, making more recordings and enjoying more learning from other like-minded bands in the metro scene. Their music did not go unnoticed. LW began playing Norman Music Festival several years ago but 2023 saw them perform to one of the festival’s largest Saturday evening audiences.
“It was fantastic, so kick-a--,” Simmons said. “We got the opportunity to go out there and play. Norman Music Festival has been good to us and Oklahoma bands in general. It’s always a good time and we definitely had a great one.”
For LW’s lyricist Young that recalled those early years.
“It’s crazy to me because we’ve been going to Norman Music Festival since technically before we were a band,” he said. “It’s weird to think that at one point me, Jeff, all of us were 13-14 year olds skateboarding around the music fest looking at all the stages. Thinking, man it would be really cool if we can play any of these stages someday. It didn’t matter what stage, how big or how small. We were all excited to do it.”
During LW’s 2023 NMF performance Young had an epiphany.
“This is what we wanted and I never would have thought when we started out that we’d get a crowd that big,” he said. “It meant a lot to all of us and felt good to be appreciated in your home town.”
LW are friends who became bandmates.
They formed the quartet in 2011 and the personnel have remained unchanged. LW is closely associated with the metro scene and OKC often lays claim to them.
Early venues included Bad Granny’s Bazaar and Conservatory-89th Street Collective in the city, Norman’s skate park and Dope Chapel.
LW cut their teeth in a vibrant punk scene. Sometimes they were the odd band out on a bill with hardcore outfits or the opposite, matched with softer pop bands.
Young compared those contrasts to Oklahoma as a whole with its many contradictions.
“We’re definitely a Norman band,” Serrano said. “When we were younger, house shows were very important to us.”
LW was on bills with other outfits including Cosmostanza, Psychotic Reaction and S. Reidy.
“Black Magic Animals made me realize you could play in a punk band as a 17 year old and still be very musically talented,” Young said. “That band was tight and on point. I remember watching them and they really inspired me to be a better musician.”
LW has an extensive discography posted at bandcamp and soundcloud. Their 2023 full album 12-track release is titled “Vile.”
Oklahoma Gazette reviewer Evan Jarvicks wrote-up the disc in glowing terms for his Soundcheck column. He opines that “Vile,” “… Mixes meta-modern tenacity with nihilist absurdism, and for some kids that made a name on fast-paced, low-effort songs full of inside jokes ten years ago, this outgrowth of maturity is fascinating and profound.”
Songs about mental health, addiction and personal struggle are common in the punk rock genre.
“Where I think the album differs is that I never personally find lyrical resolution, it’s just cathartic,” Young said. “It was a journey that I wrote through COVID and the music went with that because we couldn’t play shows. We locked ourselves in our practice room and wrote lyrics that took longer than the music. I don’t get preachy or have a goal, it’s just stream of consciousness a lot of times.”
LW made good use of pandemic down-time that many artists failed to take advantage of.
“It was a new project for us and gave us an opportunity musically to flesh-out some ideas,” Simmons said. “More time was spent on some of them than we would normally because we truly weren’t rushed in any way.”
LW is pleased with where they are as a band today.
“It feels very comfortable,” Kump said. “In the writing process we just click. I don’t feel like there’s any hiccups creatively or when we throw ideas around. I like that we’re staying busy.”
That comfort comes in no small part from their warm personal relationships together.
“I don’t think anyone would think it’s corny but really we are all friends,” Young said. “Some people who play music are constantly having to get new members that they don’t really know. Groups break apart but with us we’ve always been friends and bandmates. We’re at a level of comfortability where no one really has to beat around the bush. You can just put it all on the table. I’m just grateful to have that because there’s a lot of people who were in bands together 10 years ago who aren’t now. It’s not common for a band to have the same members for that long.”
After a lengthy process of busting their chops LW has undeniably broken-out into solid punk rock journeyman status. They’ve learned a lot.
“You don’t want to play shows that are too long,” Young said. “It’s better if you leave the venue with people wanting more.”
LW is scheduled to perform next on August 12 at Beer City Music Hall, 1141 NW 2nd Street in OKC.
