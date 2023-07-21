Band leader, songwriter, recording producer, session guitarist, musical instrument maker and amplifier restoration engineer. That’s just a partial list of the many talents that make Kyle Reid a key member and leader in Norman’s arts community. He’s also a vocalist, show poster designer and composer.
Reid’s band Kyle Reid and the Low Swinging Chariots is comprised of some of the finest musicians in Oklahoma. Their moto is “Swing Guitar from the Heartland.” The band with slight personnel permutations play a regular gig titled the “Tin Can Gramophone Residency” every Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Deli, 309 White Street on Campus Corner.
“The Deli shows are normally myself and Johnny Carlton on upright bass,” Reid said. “It’s basically office hours for the band members with open invites. Sometimes Ryan Jones the piano player, along with the saxophonist and trumpeter are there. It’s an opportunity to run through new songs.”
Often Reid brings in various vintage amplifiers that he rebuilds and gives them a workout.
“It’s my chance to have a weekly public forum at a time of day when early birds can check it out,” he said. “And the show still allows time for getting dinner and winding down on a Sunday evening.”
Reid has produced, engineered or served as a session guitarist on albums by some of central Oklahoma’s authentic talents. That list includes Carter Sampson, John Calvin Abney, Ken Pomeroy, Andy Adams and Samantha Crain.
“I love producing records and engineering for other artists,” Reid said. “The process of listening to a song somebody else has written and imagining the possibilities is enjoyable. How can I take these fundamental elements that are in the song with its rhythm, harmony and melody and make sure that somebody listening to this gets all the emotional beats and the moments are the most impactful they can be.”
Reid is a multi-instrumentalist and this work gives him the opportunity to play pedal steel guitar, Hammond organ and a variety of synthesizers.
“When you’re producing it’s just you and the artist, they’ve trusted you and it’s a whole lot of fun because we can take from all these instrumental flavors to build what maybe was exactly what they had in mind or something totally different,” he said. “As long as the song comes across as what the artist wants it to, it’s all fair game. It’s a puzzle or a big video game you get to play. There’s no wrong answers just a bunch of right ones and which right answer does the artist like that day. It’s a different creative process from writing a song from scratch yourself.”
Reid is an atypical musician in that he holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma in Engineering Physics and Design Sequence in Mechanical Engineering. He digs math, systems analysis and problem solving. He possesses some unique skills to pay the bills. How he arrived at using them in the way he does now involves some Norman history that many musicians here are familiar with.
“Around 2016 Campus Joe passed away,” Reid said. “His shop shut down and at the time he was the only guy I knew who could work on a vacuum tube amplifier.”
The gentleman referred to was Joe Walden (1935-2016) who operated Campus TV and Music, 317 White Street starting in 1960. He provided drum sticks, guitar strings and musical instruments to generations of in and out of state musicians.
“When he died one of my thoughts was that I could probably learn how to repair amplifiers,” he said.
Reid tried to learn as much as he could on the internet but there was a finer resource here in town. Mark McClellan of McClellan Audio, 1013B N. Flood Avenue is an electrical engineering genius.
“I had performed at Mark’s wedding years before and I knew he worked on old radios and stuff like that,” Reid said. “We had a couple of sessions where he’d look at gear I had and give me some pointers. He was getting so many calls from people with vacuum tube amplifier repairs that I raised my hand and asked to come to his shop a couple of times a week to look over his shoulder and maybe get some projects to learn from.”
Reid’s casual apprenticeship is in its second year and he’s worked on dozens of vintage amplifiers.
“I’ve gotten real deep into it, buying RCA and Western Electric technical books going back to the 1940s, some before the transistor was invented,” Reid said.
Part of this was to scratch a technical itch going back to college days but also it makes for an inimitable addition to his producing and engineering career,
“When you have a studio space part of the fun is having cool amplifiers, microphones, mic pre-amps or a Leslie speaker,” Reid said. “Any kind of doodad that makes a cool sound that you and the recording artist have access to. I buy broken equipment, fix it up and use it in the studio.”
This follows a straight track with Reid’s musical aesthetic as well. He has a reverence for New Orleans being among the most important world centers of music. There’s always been an attractive vintage vibe to his original compositions. Reid and his band are models of virtuosity. Their 2023 Norman Music Festival performance was remarkable for its excellent musicianship.
“Now I use a lot of equipment I built myself or restored from non-working condition,” he said. “That feels like a cool, sincere extra layer in the studio’s branding. And artists get to say they recorded with old tube amps and compressors. It gives people a story to tell.”
