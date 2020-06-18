A Norman ballroom dance studio will host a free notarization event this weekend for those looking to submit an absentee ballot for the June 30 primary election.
"Shall We Dance?" will have notaries ready for voters from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 20 at 2260 W. Main St.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, will be volunteering to notarize ballots from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
"Shall We Dance?" owner Kate Linkous said there will be plenty of refreshments and room for social distancing.
“We have chairs and tables set up, it’s a nice big room with plenty of space, it’s very cool,” Linkous said.
Linkous said Norman resident Alisha Severini, the organizer of the event, wanted to find a way to get her ballot notarized and support a small business.
“Alisha is a ballroom dancer. She and her husband met dancing and competed together, they have been members of our studio for a long time,” Linkous said. “Alisha is a teacher with Norman schools, she was with Mid-Del for several years, and she is a brilliant, dedicated girl.”
Linkous said Severini participated in the teacher walkout a couple years ago and became much more politically involved.
“Alisha was talking to a notary that said she had nowhere to notarize her ballots, so she thought my studio would be a good place for the events,” Linkous said.
According to Linkous, Severini also organized an event last week in which six notaries were present, working shifts from 10:30 to 3:30 p.m. Linkous said this Saturday’s event will probably be busier because there was more notice ahead of time.
“Part of it was she was trying to get us a little exposure too,” Linkous said. “It was her brainchild, planned and executed by her entirely.”
A few weeks ago, Severini said she went to the ballroom dance studio for her Saturday class. As she was leaving, she realized the business next door, Mystique Hair salon, had closed down.
“I hope this would be an opportunity to provide greater visibility for the ballroom dance studio, another small business in the community that needs our support in whatever creative ways possible,” Severini said.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.