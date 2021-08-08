For Yves Saintelo, basketball was an outlet after he lost his father at age 14 and a motivation to get through school.
If you were to ask what the game has done for Saintelo — now assistant basketball coach at Norman High School and a physical education teacher at Adams Elementary — he would probably tell you it saved his life.
Saintelo is now looking to help others via basketball with How Basketball Saved My Life (HBSML), an organization he co-founded in 2020 with his friend and Longfellow Middle School coach Antione Newson.
HBSML has since branched into a charitable foundation that aims to develop the character and work ethic of boys and girls through basketball. Saintelo is currently awaiting approval to officially call HBSML Charitable Foundation a nonprofit.
This spring and summer, under the name “Team HQ,” HBSML teams competed in the AAU basketball league, known nationwide for highly-competitive sanctioned basketball.
He said he and former University of Central Oklahoma forward Joshua Gibbs planned Team HQ as six teams of different age groups, but that number ballooned to 15 teams, with boys and girls from second grade through junior year.
“We’re able to service about 150 kids and give them a basketball home,” Saintelo said.
With the movement taking off in Norman, Saintelo said HBSML’s need for a practice and gathering space of its own became increasingly obvious.
In April, Saintelo signed a lease for HBSML Headquarters, now under construction at 1050 N. University Blvd. through Garner Properties. Saintelo expects a tentative late fall opening for the 6,000-square-foot facility.
“Now I can train the kids, but I need to give them an avenue to play and further develop,” Saintelo said.
This realization birthed the HBSML Charitable Foundation with Gibbs and Newson.
Saintelo said many Norman kids and their families travel to Edmond and Oklahoma City to not only compete in AAU basketball, but to practice.
He said it’s important to help build resources for young ball players in Norman, because teams with easier access to trainers and facilities have an inherent advantage in competition.
“That’s one of the biggest things — to have the resources in the backyard and not 30 to 45 minutes away,” Saintelo said. “Now they will have the same, if not better access to development tools that ‘powerhouses’ from neighboring cities do.”
Saintelo noticed another common barrier for youth basketball players, aside from proximity to facilities, is cost.
AAU teams usually require a signup fee to help purchase uniforms, rent facilities and cover traveling costs for tournaments. Saintelo said while there is a participation fee of $125 for Team HQ, he won’t turn away anyone who’s not able to pay.
Through the financial contributions of Universal Manufactured Homes and Dave’s RX, Saintelo is able to fund scholarships for those who can’t afford the fee. HBSML club backpacks display the logos of both businesses as a gesture of appreciation for their assistance.
While Team HQ is still getting established, Saintelo said players’ hard work is already paying off.
In July, Newson — a coach and board member for Team HQ — took the sixth grade squad to nationals in Wichita, Kansas, where they went undefeated in division II.
Saintelo said he recently brought on basketball trainers, but the next step is finding the right physical trainers.
“I’m actually going to put out a job posting to see if there are any physical trainers out there that would be willing to train out of the gym, during the day while kids are at school,” Saintelo said.
Saintelo said HBSML Headquarters, which is an LLC separate from the soon-to-be nonprofit, could host adult men’s leagues.
Saintelo plans to coordinate three-on-three and pickup games at the gym. He said ideally, different age groups could play at certain times to create a controlled situation that better aids development.
Saintelo said the HBSML Foundation is looking for additional sponsors to help more kids whose families may not have the financial means for them to play.
For more information on HBSML, Team HQ, training or how to donate and become a sponsor, visit hbsml.net or HBSML Headquarters’ Facebook page.