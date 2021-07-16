Success can be measured in a variety of ways. At this point in his life, Jason Cytacki’s demonstrable personal and professional achievements would be the envy of many.
The University of Oklahoma associate professor of painting is married to highly talented artist Haley Prestifilippo. The two have been described as a Norman art power couple. Together they have three young children who are already showing strong creativity.
This year, Cytacki was awarded the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition’s Fellowship Award. In addition to teaching students at OU, he’s involved in Norman’s off-campus arts scene, and mounts exhibitions of his work around the nation.
Although he grew up in Indiana and is a product of Indiana University-South Bend and the University of Notre Dame, Cytacki now has significant roots here in red dirt.
“I try to participate in fundraisers and any opportunities I’m able to assist with,” Cytacki said. “I’ve been involved with some juried exhibitions at the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain. Mostly I just like being part of the community and interacting with other artists. Anything Norman Arts Council needs I’m there for, because they’re such a great organization and do so much to provide culture for Norman.”
Cytacki and Prestifilippo both recently donated work to the Norman Arts Council’s “The Art of One: Avant-Garde” exhibit and auction fundraiser. This day, Cytacki was sporting a locally-made “Norman” t-shirt produced by Oscillator Press on Main Street. He was the picture of someone who enjoys what he’s doing.
“I like the flexibility I have now to work in different ways,” Cytacki said. “Recently I’ve been doing models for my paintings. There’s a process where I use cardboard to build it, photograph it and paint it. But I like both aspects. I like the painting part where I engage in the more traditional arts process, but I also really like the construction element of building things and thinking three dimensionally.”
Cytacki was sitting before a large-scale model he built of a house at 430 Iowa St. that his family lived in for a time. It’s a typical 1930s-era example of core Norman architecture that’s in waiting to become the subject of a painting.
“People ask me why I don’t exhibit models like this,” he said. “I feel the models are like little sketches, with no intention to show them as finished art work. It’s a way to engage similar interests of mine in a more fine arts context. I like to build things from wood and combine that with drawing. It’s fun to do that. I like to draw on imagery that’s closer to my personal history and incorporate some elements of humor. Maybe a mix of melancholy and whimsy.”
That may be a tricky juxtaposition to pull off, but Cytacki manages it well.
“Whatever I’m doing is always changing though,” he said. “I think it’s important to evolve and change as we evolve and change. A lot of my work has a sense of nostalgia and the way we think about the past, our memories of it. 430 Iowa St. is part of our past, and now it’s a nostalgic place in my brain. It had big windows and great light.”
In addition to the young people Cytacki instructs and inspires in the art department at OU, he also has the offspring at home. In terms of creativity, it’s a two-way street.
“Some of the decisions I make with my work are impacted by the reality of our everyday situation,” he said. “Where I’m working and the kind of work I’m doing. Right now I’m drawing, which is more portable, easy to pick up and put down. The OVAC Fellowship work dealt with fragments from spaces of my childhood. Places like Pizza Hut which were very familiar, nostalgic places for me.
“Thinking about those and my relationship with my children, there’s a sense now that a lot of these memories I’m drawing are ones I’m now experiencing with them from the opposite side, the parent’s view as opposed to the child’s view. Their creativity and interests can’t help but seep into what I do. Both boys are creative little guys, always drawing, building and inventing. It definitely drives me as I work. The youngest boy is a drawing machine who very purposefully goes through sketch books one after another.”
The family’s 2021 addition is an infant daughter. Miraculously, busy mother Prestifilippo has found time to create work for an out-of-state exhibition later this year.
“It’s really special to be married to somebody who shares similar interests and career,” Cytacki said. “We often talk about what we’re working on, share ideas and are honest about whether or not it’s working. We definitely inform each other on our work. It’s a nice thing, and I like it.”
