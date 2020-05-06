American Legion services available 

Veterans in Norman and surrounding communities who need assistance with applying and processing claims for VA compensation, pension and death benefits, temporary financial assistance or other government programs can receive free help from Norman's American Legion Post 88, 710 E. Main St. in Norman.
VA-accredited service officers are available at the post from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday. Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be made for other days and times. Precautions are being taken to limit exposure to COVID-19.
The 100-year-old Post 88's officers have remained available to assist veterans and their families.
The post's service officers are accredited by the Veterans' Administration and work directly with VA personnel. Fees are never charged, and veterans who are awarded benefits are never asked to share a percentage with the organization, said Carl Ellison, the post's senior veterans' services officer.
"We are veterans helping veterans and their families, and those needs have not stopped because of the COVID-19 situation," Ellison said. "If anything, the need is even greater, which is why we have not halted our efforts since the beginning."
For more information or to make an appointment, call 823-0910. Information is also available on the organization's Facebook page, American Legion Post 88.
Founded after World War I, the American Legion is the nation's largest organization working on behalf of all U.S. servicemen and women. Norman's Post 88 is actively seeking donations in support of its community outreach efforts. Tax-deductible donations may be sent to American Legion Post 88, P.O. Box 11, Norman, OK 73070.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.