American Legion Post 88 invites the public to an American Veterans’ Honor Dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the the legion, 710 E. Main St. The Legion especially invites veterans from World War II, Korean Conflict and Vietnam War.
Attendees will receive a variety of pastas provided by Sergio’s Restaurant. Drinks and dessert are included. Tickets for the meal are $8 for adults and $4 for children up to age 12. Tickets can be purchased from Post 88 Legionnaires and at the door. Proceeds from the event will help the legion continue to assist our veterans.
Reservations are not required, but RSPV will be appreciated. Contact Harley McPeek for information at 686-8654 or email harley.mcpeek@yahoo.com.
