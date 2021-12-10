Hoyle was a small settlement in Major County that’s now the town of Ames.
It’s rough territory where Eagle Chief Creek feeds the Cimarron River over an expansive gypsum formation. The front page of a local newspaper dated Dec. 6, 1902 reports a 14-year-old boy’s ear being cleanly severed off by a bald eagle on the fly that he then grabbed and killed, along with a toddler inadvertently discharging a shotgun that slightly wounded his mother.
Norman singer-songwriter Brad Fielder is a product of the Hoyle region and its colorful heritage. His latest 12-track album of songs that dropped a few days ago is titled “Welcome to New Hoyle.”
Essentially, wherever Fielder resides now is “New Hoyle.” His remarkable collection of songs channels the past through a 21st century lenses.
“These songs present my world and headspace of where I’ve been the past couple of years,” Fielder said. “And especially since March 2020, when things began falling apart. It’s a recording of old and new songs that present my environment.”
The disc was recorded live in-studio with a group of collaborating musician friends. This was not a digital file sharing project.
“There were no headphones,” Fielder said. “We were just going at it. The songs are exactly what they are. There’s no magic about them. No pretense, just the reality of where I’m at. It’s a snapshot of the last two years.”
Fielder has eschewed a Texas troubadour style or traditional country for one that’s more blues-infused jug band music.
“It’s an early 20th century street band style,” he said.
Adding to this singular sonic panache is collaborator Charley Reeves on sousaphone.
“That adds to the ragtime country blues post-WWI sound,” Fielder said.
There’s a sense of humor in many of the compositions, with titles including “Goose on the Loose” and “Skinny and Stinky Old Henry.”
“I was getting away from the mopey kind of songs,” Fielder said. “They’re either too personal, or ate up with itself in that singer-songwriter way where you’re hitting people over the head with your baggage. People need to laugh, feel good and enjoy themselves.”
“Welcome to New Hoyle” is a monaural (mono) recording, which dovetails with Fielder’s vintage vibe.
“As I moved toward that pre-WWII-style music, I was digging into bands and that scene, including one built around the Jalopy Theatre in Brooklyn,” he said. “It’s an old time folk, pre-bluegrass scene, and Jon Atkinson at Bigtone Records was recording a lot of the performers there.”
Atkinson was the sound engineer for “Welcome to New Hoyle” at his studio in Bristol, Virginia.
“He’s been in demand recording the Jalopy musicians and at their festivals,” Fielder said. “I saw where his studio was. It just so happened that last year our dog Boudreaux had won the Nipper RCA Dog lookalike contest from the Birthplace of Country Museum. We had tickets to go to the museum, which is also in Bristol, so we decided to make the trip as worthwhile as possible.”
Oblivious to fame, Boudreaux is wont is rest his muzzle on your thigh or slurp from a water bowl before resuming a nap.
“We went out there, and Atkinson has big RCA microphones that weigh 10 pounds apiece,” Fielder said. “Most of his gear is from the golden age of radio right up to before stereo equipment came in. He can multi-track, but mostly chooses to put everybody in the same room, place the microphones in the right place and bounce it right there so you get what you get. That’s how recordings were made for a long, long time before stereo came in 1948. You had to just do it right or do it again.”
In addition to Fielder on vocals, guitar, harmonica and banjo, the album’s other personnel are the aforementioned Reeves on sousaphone, fiddler/ vocalist Julie Bates and Andrew Morris on banjo, mandolin, guitar and vocals.
Bates and Morris are also Kansas City, Missouri-based Americana duo The Matchsellers, who have performed in Norman numerous times.
“When we were organizing the album, Atkinson told me he knew some side players I could hire,” Fielder said. “But then my wife Laura (Elizabeth Fielder) said, ‘Why don’t you just get Julie to play fiddle?’ which reminded me I know all these great musicians I could just call up. Julie and Andrew agreed to come out and meet us in Virginia.”
Fielder exceeded his own expectations on how “Welcome to New Hoyle” turned out.
“I knew we could all get together and I’d be happy with how the songs were presented,” he said. “But I didn’t realize until we were done how proud I am. We all four practiced together for the first time a few hours before going into the studio. I have the blessing of knowing a lot of great musicians who don’t have to be told what to play. I just do my part and they put all the icing, sprinkles and sparkles on it.”
The record has that rare quality of sounding polished, yet spontaneous. Cheerful fun is in a sound caught on the fly.
There’s also an authenticity to the song lyrics that’s grounded in hardscrabble Major County, where actual 1902 headlines were “Bit his ear off” and “Baby fired gun.” Truth that may be stranger than fiction.
“I want the believability in my songs to be that this is my story to tell,” Fielder said.