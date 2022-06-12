From Navajo hogans in northern Arizona to St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, the world is home to a wide range of places of worship. We once drove by a tiny roadside chapel near Austin, Minnesota, in which it would have been difficult to shoehorn more than a dozen worshippers. In Europe we strolled through huge cathedrals that could welcome thousands. During decades of travel we thought we had seen just about every type of worship facility.