It’s stock show season again. Both 4-H and FFA members have been working hard all winter to get to the county stock show to exhibit their prized animals. This year the show will take place Feb. 26-28, 2020 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.
A stock show is an event where county youth exhibit their show projects to a judge who places the animals by quality standards. The five traditional species of livestock which will be exhibited are cattle, swine, sheep, meat goats and broiler chickens. Youth also compete in showmanship which goes beyond the physical appearance of the animal and instead focuses the exhibitor’s ability to showcase their animal’s traits. Showmanship demonstrates an exhibitor’s commitment to working with their animal regularly.
4-H youth involved with this program range from 8-19 years of age and represent every community within the county. FFA students range from high school freshmen to seniors. These kids come from both the urban and rural parts of the county and all walks of life.
Shows are a competition, and the winners receive prizes based on their placing in a class and in the show overall. After the show is completed Friday, there is a bonus auction for the youth with animals that place at the top of their species. At the bonus auction, premiums are provided by local donors to youth so that they can continue their show projects the next year.
This 4-H/FFA livestock program has been a part of Cleveland County for 75 years and continues to help develop our county’s youth. All are welcome to attend the Feb. 26-28 show free of charge. There will be 150 youth with their 300 livestock projects.
For more information about the show or to get a show book, contact the Cleveland County Extension Office at 321-4774.
Show Schedule
Wednesday, Feb. 26:
8 a.m. — Swine show
2:30 p.m. — Market broiler show
4:30 p.m. — Doe fitting contest
6 p.m. — Lamb lead show
Thursday, Feb. 27:
8:30 a.m. — Meat goat show
11 p.m. — Sheep show
5 p.m. — Beef show with master showmanship following beef showmanship
Friday, Feb. 28:
6 p.m. — Presentation of champion awards and recognition of show honorees
7 p.m. — Bonus auction
