Normanites looking for a night out with a meal and mystification can head to the Sooner Theatre Studio next weekend for the theater’s annual whodunit fundraiser.
After a COVID-related hiatus in 2021, the Sooner Theatre’s Musical Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre is back. The dinner, catered by Benvenuti’s Ristorante, and show is an adults only event benefiting the programs and productions of the theater.
The show is held at the theater’s studio and office, 110 E Main St., at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10-12.
This year’s mystery, written and directed by Norman’s own James Briggs, is set during a local telethon, with a celebrity host and a “pack of rats and other miscreants.”
Murder mystery attendees can expect to be taken back to the 60s in Las Vegas for a Jerry Lewis, MDA Telethon type event. The headlining entertainer is murdered, leaving the remaining cast to figure out the culprit.
“That part of the show is actually people in character singing out to the audience as if it’s a Vegas show, and then you see the conflict, accusations, denials and alibis,” Briggs said. “The house detective at the casino is trying to solve the crime, quizzing people, getting stories that don’t match up and trying to figure out whodunit.”
Between the four acts, characters from the production will work the crowd selling clues to guests.
Briggs said attendees will vote for who they suspect committed the murder, and correct guesses are put in a drawing pot. Names drawn win season tickets to Sooner Theatre productions for the entire year.
“There’s even a silent auction where you can buy yourself into next year’s show, and we’ve had a lot of success every year over the past five or six years getting new performers that way — the silent auction really gets super competitive,” Briggs said.
Briggs said attendees can expect a unique and interactive experience. He said the combination of live theater, dinner and a cash bar makes for a memorable date night — a reason the annual mystery falls on the weekend closest to Valentine’s Day.
Jennifer Baker, executive director of Sooner Theatre, said Briggs writes the stories with a unique comedic element, and the performances of community members add to the hilarity.
“You’re dealing with [Briggs] and his twisted sense of humor, you don’t know what you’re going to get every night,” Baker said. “It’s fun and different, and you will leave laughing your head off at these crazy people.”
Tickets to the show are $75 per person up to $750 for a table of 10. Ticket reservations can be made by calling 405-321-9600.