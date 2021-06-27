Writing about the Vasa a couple of weeks ago brought to mind another salvaged ship, this one a lot closer than Stockholm.
The Arabia Museum in Kansas City is another fine museum and less than a day’s drive away.
It was the evening of September 5, 1856. The steamboat Arabia had left St. Louis, headed up the Missouri River, fully loaded with supplies for America’s frontier. Many of the passengers were enjoying dinner in the pleasant dining room. The boat had passed Kansas City and was nearing Parkville when a sudden jolt signaled the end of the journey.
The boat had hit a snag — a large remnant of a sunken walnut tree. Water flooded in and the boat quickly sank to the bottom of the Big Muddy. The water came up to the bottom of the upper deck. The passengers and crew were able to be rescued. The only fatality was a mule tethered below decks. Lost, however, were 200 tons of freight.
Over the years, several attempts were made to salvage the cargo and wreck, all failed. Eventually, time and the river moved on, and the wreck was forgotten.
More than 100 years later, two boys, David and Greg Hawley, fished and played on the bank of the river. Their family was close knit and frequently took trips to pan for gold and look for treasure in the Colorado mountains.
Their dad had an air-conditioning and refrigeration business and, when the boys grew up, they went to work for him. The family still took their treasure-hunting trips, adding spouses and children to the crew.
On a service call one day, David was chatting with a customer about their traditional treks. The customer’s response: Why go to Colorado when there was treasure in their own back yard? Many steamboats had fallen victim to the navigational dangers of the Missouri. Intrigued, the family began to research the history of the river.
Records indicated several wrecks that offered possibilities; Each was dismissed until they came to the Arabia. Quite a bit of information as to its location was available. Further inquiries and forays indicated the wreck was beneath a cornfield, half a mile from the present course of the wandering river.
One of the things I love most about the Arabia’s story is the determination and ingenuity of these men. Not university-trained archaeologists, they nonetheless proceeded with scientifically sound methods combined with a lot of creativity.
The biggest hurdle: The boat was almost 40 feet underground, but the water table was considerably higher. Solving the problem required numerous wells and digging a half-mile, plastic-lined channel to the river, plus 20 pumps and multiple generators.
Adding to the difficulty, the excavation had to be started and concluded during the fallow season of the cornfield, meaning a lot of work was done during the most unpleasant part of the Kansas City year. Visitors to the museum will see a film giving a good view of the whole story, while photographic displays highlight the extreme conditions the men encountered.
Unlike the Swedish warship Vasa, little of the wooden steamboat survived — part of the stern section, a bit of wood decking and the supports for the paddlewheel are on display, as are three boilers, the anchor, the steam engine and even part of the tree that caused the disaster.
Most outstanding are the thousands of items of cargo retrieved. The last piece of the boat was lifted out of the ground on February 9, 1989, approximately four years from the conversation that started the search.
When the Hawleys began the project, they anticipated selling what they found, hoping there would be a number of things of value. As it turned out, the value was the collection itself — the largest assemblage of pre-Civil War artifacts ever discovered.
The next part of the story is almost as replete with difficulty as the discovery and excavation. The family had spent thousands of dollars on their project. Museums expressed interest, but none were willing to pay an amount equal to their expenses. The Hawleys decided they would build their own museum.
They were discouraged by museum professionals, conservators and academics, but undaunted, set out to teach themselves what they needed to know. They consulted with European experts in marine archaeology and received help from the Mary Rose Trust in Portsmouth, England, which had salvaged and preserved the 1545 Mary Rose warship. Assistance in freshwater preservation came from Canada.
Simply storing items before cleaning and preserving was a major task. Designing the museum and determining how to display a veritable 19th century Walmart’s worth of items was another challenge.
The museum opened to the public on November 13, 1991. Today’s guests can see approximately two-thirds of the collection on display. Museum staff estimates another five to 10 years of work to finish cleaning and cataloguing the rest of the items.
Among the exhibits are beads, buckles, hardware, foodstuffs, prefabricated houses, fine china, perfume, jewelry, toys, tools, clothing, medicines — basically all of life’s necessities. My biggest surprise — rubber overshoes made in 1849, five years after U.S. inventor Charles Goodyear patented vulcanized rubber. These are the only rubber shoes from the mid-1850s known to exist.
This amazing museum is located in the City Market in Kansas City, close to the site of the town’s original steamboat landing. To visit is to look into history. To quote the late Greg Hawley, “Excavating the Arabia was like shaking hands with the pioneers … I had met my forefathers through the items most precious in their lives … I had come to know and understand my ancestors for the first time.”
Akin to the time I stood overlooking the Cumberland Gap that my ancestors had traveled through, I recognize that feeling of history becoming personal. Even if your ancestors weren’t pioneers on the plains, I hope you’ll enjoy the Arabia Museum as much as I do. It’s a chance to peek into the everyday lives of people who helped build this country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.