Four Norman-based artists will share their creative viewpoints — bound together by vibrant colors and compositions — with two exhibitions opening this month at MAINSITE Contemporary Art, 122 E. Main St. in Norman.
“Choreographies” is a solo show featuring the work of Leticia Galizzi, while “Three Different Views of Reality” features the work of mother and daughter pair Carolyn and Jana Faseler, as well as Katie Kimberling.
The exhibits will run from Friday through Sept. 10 at MAINSITE.
In conjunction with Second Friday Norman Art Walk, opening and closing receptions will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Sept. 10 in addition to daily gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday throughout the duration of the exhibition.
The exhibitions and receptions are free and open to the public.
“Choreographies” is a new body of work from Galizzi featuring visual choreographies between desires (represented by free brushstrokes) and rules and values we internalize (represented by grid planes).
Galizzi studied at Yale School of Art and received an MFA in painting from the University of Oklahoma.
She has exhibited across New York, Connecticut and Brazil, teaches at the Firehouse Art Center and the University of Oklahoma and is on the Norman Arts Council board.
“Three Different Views of Reality” occupies the other half of the gallery.
Carolyn uses paint to express herself and her personality, her colorful abstracts formed with a variety of approaches and techniques upon the canvas. Jana’s figurative works document the joy hidden in any manner of daily moments and interactions.
Kimberling — a full-time academic coach, improvisation performer and sketch comedy writer — developed an obsession with art in tanks to a mix of instruction at Norman Firehouse Art Center since 2014. Her works are animal-centric featuring life and color.
Questions regarding the exhibitions may be directed to Joshua Boydston at joshb@normanarts.org.