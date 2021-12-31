Norman began receiving significant numbers of jabs to arms in January 2021.
IMMY Labs’ graphic design department even created a cute little sticker for handing out to their COVID-19 vaccination patients — it depicts a recreation of the first U.S. astronaut on the moon, but he’s holding an IMMY Labs flag attached to a syringe, and the motto is “A Small Stick for Mankind.”
Getting folks vaccinated against the pandemic virus helped reinvigorate Norman’s arts scenes after 2020, when visual arts exhibitions were virtual and Jazz in June and Norman Music Festival were postponed.
To their credit, many resilient artists and musicians never stopped creating. In January, veteran Norman musician Terry “Buffalo” Ware dropped new stellar instrumental album “Isolation Reverberation.” He enlisted several virtuoso friends to perform the mostly all-new original compositions.
“I feel pretty lucky to have known some of these guys for as long as 50 years,” Ware said.
“Isolation Reverberation” was recorded in Norman by engineer Carl Amburn at The Mouse Trap Recording Studio.
The University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art’s antidote was a comprehensive rotation of permanent collection objects on display to the public. It gave the curatorial staff an opportunity to reaffirm the museum’s mission and further exploit their extensive holdings.
“We have a responsibility to exhibit work by diverse artists,” Associate Curator Hadley Jerman said. “We have work from Chinese, Black, Native American and Latino artists. It’s something the museum has always striven to do.”
As of this writing, awards are still being collected by director Carolina Rueda after release of her 2021 film “Oklahoma Mon Amour.”
The flick’s Norman debut screening was the highlight of this year’s Norman Film Festival, and coincided with a Second Friday Art Walk. Its international plot line has an Okie-centric vibe, and the cast of characters features local actors, including poet David Slemmons.
On a cold February day, Norman artist Enoch Kelly Haney could be found in his Main Street studio making art as he has been for over 70 years. The Seminole Nation Chief and former Oklahoma state representative and senator began his creative journey as a child.
“When I was 10 years old, mom bought me some oil paints,” Haney said. “She was always very supportive. I painted a buffalo standing over a cliff with a mountain background. It was my first painting and I gave it to my grandpa.”
Haney went on to sculpt 22-foot bronze statue “The Guardian,” watching resolutely from the Oklahoma State Capitol dome since 2002.
Jew of Oklahoma, aka Mark Rubin’s new album “Triumph of Assimilation” debuted at No. 14 on Billboard Magazine’s Bluegrass music chart mid-year.
He grew up here in Norman, and although now based in New Orleans, has maintained professional and personal ties to home turf.
“This music is entirely in the spirit of what I was making in the punk rock bands playing at the American Legion Hall in Norman,” Rubin said. “Oklahoma is the forge of my fire. It’s the anvil with which I’ve sharpened my blade. I’m proud to say I’m from Oklahoma, proud of the values imparted there.”
Artist Simphiwe Mbunyuza came to OU from Butterworth, South Africa to study and work.
While here, he not only took an MFA, but also managed to establish himself as an internationally recognized sculptor and ceramicist while still a student. Mbunyuza produced art for exhibitions at major galleries on both coasts, along with a spectacular show of large ceramic sculptures here at OU for his master thesis. All 20 of the MFA pieces sold to a single collector in Los Angeles.
Although most of her gigs are on the east coast and in Western Europe, jazz singer and pianist Champian Fulton again has a family home base in Norman.
Fulton’s recent album “Birdsong” is a celebration of Charlie Parker, and its release marked the jazz great’s 100th birthday. After a youthful start in Norman, Fulton’s career skyrocketed after relocating to New York.
“I feel very Oklahoman,” Fulton said. “I love the land here, grew up playing music and feel very connected to the area. It swings in a different way here from New York.”
2021 witnessed the full return of a live Jazz in June festival, one of Norman’s longest running and finest music performance events.
Lao Tizer Band featuring Eric Marienthal headlined the finale evening. Jazz in June’s strong artistic showing and positive community reception signaled hope and resilience for many.
Norman visual artist Don Holladay released a delightful book titled “A Creek Called Grindstone” that examines the past, present and future of his family’s Carter County farm. It’s a highly personal page-turner illustrated with Holladay’s photos and color plates of his masterful paintings and prints.
Second Friday Art Walks returned in full glory by mid-year. They’re a hybrid presentation of art, live music, food, retail sales and happy human interaction.
Summer Breeze concerts resumed in Lion’s Park, along with a variety of innovative cultural programming from The Depot. Legacy Park music shows were presented, and the Norman Philharmonic launched its 11th season.
Alternative art collective experiences were organized by Resonator Institute and Oscillator Press. All these and more contributed to Norman’s impressive 2021 cultural smorgasbord.