Snaking off the Savannah River, not far from Rincon, Georgia, where I grew up, Bear Creek bends and winds through the marsh, carving out a history waiting to be told.
Along the banks, you will find massive oaks, splendid cedars and thick underbrush. Bear Creek is teeming with everything you can imagine — from deer, gators, snakes, crappie, bass and catfish.
Here in this swampy creek, I was baptized by my uncle, William Hall.
My uncle was one of the original members of Hall Brothers Hunting Club on Skidaway Island and Vallambrosa Plantation. He was the consummate sportsman.
He asked me to go fishing with him at Bear Creek. I considered his request an honor. We would take his small fishing boat and have a grand ole time. Naturally, my expectation for a simple fishing outing was much different than his, but who was I but a brash young whippersnapper all of 15 years old.
Soon, we were basking in the sunlight slowly easing down Bear Creek fishing for crappie, setting lines for catfish, swatting away gnats as big as bats, enjoying conversation about the church, God, taxes, national and local politics. We could talk about anything. I miss him dearly.
We fished well into the late afternoon until my uncle announced suddenly and urgently that we were in trouble.
The trouble was this: the tide had gone out. What used to be a clear path out of the creek was now a mess of massive limbs and protruding cedar logs. No way to navigate around them.
Rather dramatically, he announced we would have to step out of the boat into the creek to get over the impediments. I came to fish. I didn’t sign up for this. Yet, out I went praying, baptized by my uncle William in Bear Creek.
This simple fishing trip taught me a valuable lesson.
Life never quite works out the way you think or imagine. Sometimes you are baptized (immersed) in unexpected trials, trouble or suffering that call for quick actions or patience and endurance.
My uncle and I had to act together to get out of a difficult situation. No way for me to deny or ignore the problem.
At some point, all of us will face some type of trial, suffering or trouble. Will you ignore the problem, make the situation worse by inaction or just give up and give in?
Living in this cursed world doesn’t mean there is no purpose to trials and suffering. Just the opposite. God is in this. God is Sovereign. He is in control.
James states, “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.” — James 1:2-4
Peter says in 1 Peter 5:10, “And after you have suffered for a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, support, strengthen and establish you.”
What an amazing promise.
I remembered stepping out of the safety of the boat into the snake- and gator-infested creek thinking I’ll never survive or that we would never be able to navigate through these difficult waters, but we did, and so can you, friend, with the grace of God.
When you are called to step out of the boat, trust Him.
