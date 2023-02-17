OKLAHOMA CITY — On Feb. 20, Tobacco Stops With Me will launch a new multimedia campaign giving a unique and jarring perspective on the many lies and tactics the tobacco industry uses to addict Oklahomans.
Tobacco Stops With Me is a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
Tobacco companies spend an estimated $150 million each year marketing their deadly products in Oklahoma and use a variety of half-truths and tricks to mislead consumers.
These dishonest, manipulative actions result in over half a million new smokers and thousands of Oklahoma deaths yearly. Big Tobacco will do whatever it takes to addict more customers and make a profit, and no one is off limits.
“Shapeshifter,” the newest campaign from Tobacco Stops With Me, unmasks Big Tobacco’s deceits.
Personified as a shapeshifting character, industry lies are played out in real-life scenarios.
Viewers watch as Big Tobacco takes the form of everyday Oklahomans and spins the same lies, strategies and words that the industry uses to addict customers: teens, Black Americans, low-income communities, women and more.
“It’s important that Oklahomans understand exactly how and where Big Tobacco targets them,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET Executive Director. “If we want to fight against this manipulative industry, we need to recognize the truth and call them out for their actions. It’s how we can protect ourselves and the ones we love.”
“Shapeshifter” will broadcast on TV and radio statewide, and Oklahomans can visit StopsWithMe.com for an interactive experience.
The campaign will also include social media content, print and digital ads.
To see this campaign and learn more about the truth behind Big Tobacco’s tricks, visit StopsWithMe.com.
