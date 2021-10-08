The Mabee Center on the campus of Oral Roberts University in Tulsa will host multi-Grammy winning recording artist The Gaither Vocal Band on Oct. 15 and 16.
The Gaither Vocal Band Reunion Live Concert event will be hosted by Bill Gaither.
Single-show tickets are now on sale starting. Discounts are available for seniors, active and retired military, first responders and children ages 12 and under.
Gaither Vocal Band alumni scheduled to be featured include Mark Lowry, David Phelps, Michael English, Russ Taff, Marshall Hall, Buddy Mullins, Jim Murray and Jon Mohr.
The weekend will include the present GMA Dove Award winning Vocal Band quintet, featuring Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith.
The event will feature several guests, including Gordon Mote, Gene McDonald, Wesley Pritchard and Shane McConnell, as well as multi-Grammy Award winner Jason Crabb and The Booth Brothers. Noted author and speaker Andy Andrews also will be featured. T
he weekend event will feature Friday and Saturday evening concerts, as well as a special session Saturday morning.
Complete information is available at gaither.com and premierproductions.com.