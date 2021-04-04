OKLAHOMA CITY — This year is getting sweeter, because Braum’s is rolling out four new fancy sundaes and six new ice cream flavors for the spring and summer.
The new sundaes and four of the new flavors include Sticky Bun, Cocoa Banana, White Chocolate Strawberry Tart and French Chocolate Macaroon.
The Sticky Bun Sundae has a hint of cinnamon, topped with smooth, hot caramel and pecans on top of two white Bundt cakes.
Cocoa Banana includes ice cream covered in hot fudge with slices of banana on top of two chocolate Bundt cakes.
White Chocolate Strawberry Tart is filled with pound cake and strawberries, placed on two white Bundt cakes.
The French Chocolate Macaroon Sundae has with marshmallow atop freshly baked macaroon cookies.
Braum’s also added two additional ice cream flavors served on cones: Pistachio Almond Chocolate Chip and Fried Caramel Toffee Pie. They can be in a sundae, but they are not part of the new sundae list.
These new sundaes and ice cream flavors are only available through the end of this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.