A Norman nonprofit is continuing its annual tradition of summer camp for young people with disabilities, with its first session slated to begin today.
The J.D. McCarty Center, 2002 E. Robinson St., started Camp ClapHans in 2013 for individuals ages 8 to 21. This year, the camp is returning to its standard four-day format after hosting month-long camps in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The camp sessions, with outdoor themes this year, run Sundays through Wednesdays throughout June and July, with a week off over July 4 and the last session ending July 20.
The camp’s name honors Oklahoma native Sammy Jack Claphan, who was a citizen of the Cherokee Nation. He died in 2001 at age 43.
Claphan played football for the University of Oklahoma and graduated with a degree in special education. He went on to play in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns and the San Diego Chargers. After retirement, he returned to Oklahoma as a coach and a special education teacher.
Sharla Bardin, the J.D. McCarty Center’s marketing director, said the center’s administrative team founded Camp ClapHans after visiting similar camps, fundraising and constructing an activities building and two cabins for campers and staff nearly a decade ago.
She said the administration was motivated by families who expressed a desire for their children to attend summer camp and experience traditional camp activities. The center had hosted day camps before and decided to establish a residential camp just south of the center, complete with an 11-acre lake and a swimming pool on campus.
Some activities offered include canoeing, fishing, archery, arts and crafts, dances, talent shows, horseback riding, field trips, stargazing and water games.
Bardin said the camps help expand each child’s world through meeting new people and experiencing new activities.
Traditionally, Bardin said the center hosts five sessions each year. However, with 75 individuals currently enrolled, six sessions will be hosted this year, with 25 paid staff members assisting. All staff members must be 18 or older with past experience or the desire to work with children with special needs.
Each session can support about 12 participants and occasional day campers on a case-by-case basis, and every camper is paired with a staff member.
During 2020 and 2021, Bardin said the month-long campers were considered inpatients at the McCarty center, which offers inpatient and outpatient services and therapies to children with special needs.
Each year, she said the center tries to bring in different guests to bring something new to campers. Oklahoma Astronomy Club members have become regulars at the camp, setting up telescopes for stargazing. The camp also has had an exotic car club, Oklahoma City Thunder drummers, emergency helicopters and OU athletic teams visit during the sessions.
Families can register their children from January through March.
“I believe that it gives kids with disabilities the opportunity to experience all the fun of summer camp, just like other kids their age. So I think that is really important because summer camp is a fun experience, and it’s nice that our kids with disabilities are able to join in that fun,” Bardin said, adding that the social aspect allows campers to form friendships with other campers and staff members.
She said the camp and center’s staff is excited to see campers grow up and celebrate their accomplishments.
“We get to meet them early on and cheer them on through the years,” she said, adding that some campers who start off shy soon become more outgoing and confident. “We like that recreational aspect and just want to give kids a summer that’s going to memorable and meaningful.”
Bardin said planning is already underway for the camp’s 10-year anniversary, and staff members are looking into activities to mark the occasion.
For more information, visit jdmc.org, @campclaphans on Instagram or the J.D. McCarty Center’s Facebook page.