Erwin McManus in “Searching for Daylight” does an excellent job of answering this question.
He takes a look at an obscure story in the Old Testament and describes the usability of individuals in varied states of fear and and disconnection from God’s best for their lives. Regardless of their state, they all eventually joined the “battle.”
The story appears to focus on the inspirational actions of Jonathan, the son of Saul, who was the first king of Israel. But as you examine the story further, it appears to be the story about us and our different states of relationship to God and the work He is about.
Jonathan invites his armor bearer to come with him as he goes alone to face the Philistine army while his father and approximately 600 men are grouped together, afraid and uncertain. He went because he knew it was the right thing to do.
The Philistine army “freaks out” because of Jonathan and his armor bearer’s ferocity in fighting, and begins to turn on one another in the confusion. His father, Saul, now awakened from his sleep, sees what has happened and brings his 600 men and engages in battle alongside his son.
As the battle continues, some of the Israelites who have joined up with the Philistines switch sides mid-battle and join Jonathan and his father. Other Israelites, hiding in nearby caves, also come and join Jonathan and the growing ranks of his inspired warriors.
What McManus so masterfully explains is how this story is designed to be a reflection of each one of us, and our opportunity to be involved in what God is orchestrating around us. People are in need, and God has chosen to use us to meet those needs, regardless of our state of “disconnection.”
Jonathan saw the need and bravely struck out to meet that need regardless of what happened to him. Bravery is a rare commodity, but some have it and respond to the needs of others without fear of the consequences to themselves.
Others who “wait and hesitate” see real and tangible change happening as needs are getting met, and quickly join in as Saul and his soldiers did. They are inspired to acts of service.
The other two groups also seemed to be motivated by inspiration. One group had abandoned their loyalties to their own country and countrymen and joined with the Philistines to fight against their own people. Yet, they responded to the need of the moment.
Israelites, hiding in fear, came out of their caves and joined in the battle. They were just as acceptable as any other warrior, and shared equally in the ultimate victory.
Sometimes we do the right thing just because it is right. Fear is not an issue.
There are a lot of right things to do that don’t require a “special revelation,” like feeding the hungry, caring for the homeless, visiting the sick and those in prison, caring for widows and orphans and sharing the practical good news that the God of the universe wants a personal walking/talking relationship with each of us.
At other times, we do the right thing because we see others doing it and are inspired. It is never too late to join in the “right things,” regardless of our past betrayals, procrastination, perceived inadequacies or fear.
Ready to be used?
