Being judgmental of others typically involves more than just a an internal condescending thought.
Often our judgmental thought is just the beginning. What follows will frequently be the “sentence” we exact from the person, often without their awareness.
Sometimes it takes the form of withdrawal. Interestingly, this withdrawal can occur without ever having formally met the person, and without the person knowing we have made the decision to never get to know them. How sad.
Many great friendships have been missed or delayed because of these judgments. How many “divine appointments” have we missed because of our assumptions? and how many people have been left in a state of unnecessary loneliness because of our judgmental negligence?
It is the kind of judgment that results in our having lowered expectations of the other person. It is when we assume they are “lesser beings” in some way.
Judging others can sometimes take on a more active quality. It is the kind of judgment that is more about exacting judgment than making inappropriate assumptions about someone.
This judgmentalism takes the form of feeling justified in overt punishment of the transgressor. When we withdraw from friends and loved ones following their bad choices, they might experience our sentence of “5-10,” or maybe “life.”
Maintaining a judgmental attitude requires so much energy to justify and maintain. No matter how well established our negative beliefs about others might be, there will always be a part of us that knows it is wrong and that we are lying to ourselves.
You think it’s hard to develop healthy attitudes? Try hanging on to a belief that intellectually and spiritually you know is wrong. It takes a lot more out of you. Fighting your intellect and spirit is always costly.
Genuine acts of kindness, concern and love cannot occur in an atmosphere of judgment.
Love that is meaningful is given independent of our assumptions of the worthiness of the recipient.
In fact, a person “in trouble” needs more of our love and concern, because bad choices seem to have their own “rewards.”
If you decide to be a lover instead of a judger, don’t be too surprised by the results. You will find yourself feeling lighter inside, and you will find yourself with more emotional energy to work with.
You will also find your life more enriched by how relationships around you will change.
Others will experience you as more approachable, and will approach you.
You will have more friends and a wider variety of friends because you have dropped your “requirements.”
You will also find a different kind of meaning and purpose in your life as you now make yourself more available to God.
He is waiting to lead you in acts of love to those in your everyday life that may need real and tangible help, and need to see that a relationship with God makes a difference.
It should make a difference in the way we treat strangers, and it should make a difference in the way we treat friends and loved ones that hurt us.
Love or judgment?