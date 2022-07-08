How wonderful to celebrate our nation’s Independence. We are indeed blessed.
Think of this: We enjoy such fantastic rights and freedoms. How important they are to us and the price paid.
We cherish these rights and turn to our great document, the Constitution, that guarantees our rights both civil and individually — freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of the press, the right to petition and the right to bear arms.
The Declaration of Independence guarantees “the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
But what do these rights mean, protected or guaranteed, if we are still slaves?
Jesus replied in John 8:34, “Very truly I tell you, everyone who sins is a slave to sin.”
We live in a fallen world and, sadly, we are all stained by sin. Every single human being born into this world is ultimately fallen, for “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23)
Jesus, in John 8:34, speaks about ownership. All of us have sinned, and when we do, we have a master. That is Satan, folks, the god of this fallen world. Sin is the great equalizer.
Notice he says “everyone.” Whether you are rich or poor, high class low class, once you sin you are a slave.
But read further; there is great news in John 8:34-36: “Now a slave has no permanent place in the family, but a son belongs to it forever. So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.”
Jesus, in this case, is speaking about a change of ownership from being owned by the devil to being under the ownership of Jesus Christ.
You see, friend, the good news of Jesus Christ is not a document but real genuine freedom from the curse of the law, which is death.
If the Son sets you free, you are free indeed. What a powerful statement of fact.
You may celebrate your cherished rights and freedom under our Constitution, but only Jesus has the power to save, cleanse our sins and make us a part of His family. That’s real freedom.
So, as we celebrate our nation’s Independence, perhaps we should take a cue from Jesus. Jesus had empowered and sent seventy of his disciples out on a mission.
They came back celebrating the fact that even the demons were subject to His name.
To that Jesus simply said in Luke 10:20, “However, do not celebrate that the spirits submit to you, but celebrate that your names are written in heaven.”