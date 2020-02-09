The following people are celebrating birthdays in February.
• Caddo County — Willie McCray, 101
• Canadian County — Jack Bryant Jr., 102
• Garfield County — Esther Walton, 103
• Lincoln County — Lillian Jo Parker, 104
• Oklahoma County — Marie Byrkit 104; Abeeba Samara, 102; and Roy Cummings, 101
• Payne County — Eula McLaury, 101; and Prabhakar Dhotrekar, 101
• Pittsburg — Tom Nishimuta, 101
• Seminole County — Gertrude Stilwell, 101
• Tulsa County — Berta Caldwell, 104, Anita Vickrey, 103; Anna Dorsey, 101; and Regina Wall, 101
• Wagoner County — Bessie Shoemake, 107
• Washita County — Linda Stobbe, 101
Anyone 100 years of age or older can be honored by the Centenarians of Oklahoma and receive a certificate. To honor someone, call Gloria Helmuth at 918-510-0150 or go to centenariansok.com.
