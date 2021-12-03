From Santa sightings and tree lightings to a run and fireworks show, the Norman Parks and Recreation Department has a holiday event planned for anyone and everyone next weekend, Dec. 10-11, 2021.
Annual Andrews Park Tree Lighting
Beginning at 5:30 pm. Dec. 10, in partnership with the Pioneer Library System, this free event will start at the Andrews Park Amphitheater (201 W. Daws St.) with holiday music by local school groups and a visit from Santa, who will help light the tree.
At 6 p.m., participants will carol from Andrews Park to the Norman Public Library Central (103 W. Acres) for hot cocoa, treats, crafts and photos with Santa.
Ugly Sweater 5K & 1M Fun Run; Winterfest
Gather your family, friend and even your dog, and come dressed to Ruby Grant Park in your favorite ugly holiday sweater to run the timed 5k or participate in the 1-mile fun run. It kicks off at 10 a.m. in Ruby Grant Park (3110 W. Franklin Road).
The best ugly sweater award will be given in the following categories: Best Individual, Best Team or Family and Best Dog. The 1-mile fun run/dog fun run is free for all ages.
Those interested in the 5K may visit runsignup.com/Race/OK/Norman/UglySweaterOffRoad5kand1MileFunRun to pay a $30 registration fee, which covers a long-sleeved t-shirt for the participant, a medal and a timing chip. Those who do not wish to be timed may pay a $22 registration fee, which includes a shirt and a medal.
Winterfest
The highly anticipated Winterfest event at Legacy Park (1898 Legacy Park Drive) will wrap up a festive weekend and begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
Join the Parks & Recreation Department as to celebrate the holidays with Santa, live music, hot drinks, adult beverages and yard games at this free event. Festivities include Jazz renditions of some of your favorite holiday songs and a fireworks show over Legacy Park at 7 p.m. Complimentary warm beverages will be provided by Beanstalk Coffee and Sno. Vendors like Psycho Taco food truck, 405 Brewing Co., Equity Brewing Company and Lazy Circles Brewing will also be on site.
Santa Visits & Letters
Parks & Recreation is also offering a couple of holiday programs for families who want to visit with Santa virtually or by snail mail.
Want to tell Santa your Christmas list virtually? Join Zoom with Santa beginning Dec. 11. There are several dates and times available to schedule your very own meeting with Santa. Use this link to sign up: signupgenius.com/go/zoomsanta.
The Department elves have also installed mailboxes going directly to the North Pole at the Norman Recreation Centers and the Little Axe Community Center.
Children fourth grade and younger are welcome to write letters to Santa and drop them at one of the locations between Dec. 10 and 17. Each letter should include: first and last name, age, mailing address and Christmas wish list.
Parents are encouraged to look over letters before dropping them off. Place the letter and a self-addressed, stamped envelope in Santa's mailbox. Include a return address so Santa can reply!
For more information, contact City of Norman Parks & Recreation at 405-366-5472.