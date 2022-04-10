Spring activities will continue with Norman’s spring candy and egg hunt returning to Andrews Park this Friday.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. April 15 with face painting, Beanstalk Coffee and Sno, a food truck and a photo booth with the Easter bunny. The egg hunt will start at 6:30 p.m. in the northwest section of the park by the rock shelter, a little north of the ampitheater.
Raising Cane’s will have some eggs in the hunt that will include free meal coupons.
Costco provided four Easter baskets that will be given as prizes to the top four guesses in a jelly bean guessing game. Those winners will be announced at the end of the event.
Mitchell Richardson, Norman Parks Department’s recreation supervisor who is managing the event’s operations, is anticipating that 300 to 500 children will attend, and organizers have 25 to 30 five-gallon buckets full of candy and eggs to distribute on multiple search fields for ages 7-8, 5-6, 3-4, non-walkers and toddlers, and in an accessibility area.
Police and fire trucks will sound the siren for the hunt. Children also can explore the vehicles.
Richardson, who remembers attending the egg hunts as a child, said he has a picture of himself at age 3 or 4, sitting in the fire truck at the annual spring event.
“I kind of held that one in my brain for a while to want to recreate, make sure we have that available for the kids of Norman,” he said.
Richardson said he has great memories about the annual egg hunt, as well as a few other longtime events in Norman.
“Now being able to actually help produce it for the community I grew up in is something that’s really valuable, and hopefully we’re in tune with what Norman likes, and I think we’re going to have a great event for all of our Normanites,” he said.
Last year, the event was hosted at Reaves Park with a drive-through option and smaller hunt sections. In 2020, families were encouraged to simultaneously host their own egg hunts at home.
Now, the parks department is back to hosting in-person family events.
“Egg hunts are one of those things that families with really young children always look forward to in the springtime, and so we really wanted to prioritize holding that last year in any way we could, so we made it work,” said Veronica Tracy, the Norman Parks Department recreation manager. “But this year we’re back to the event as usual and we’re really excited about that.”
Tracy, who has worked for the city of Norman for seven months, said this will be her first time to help organize the egg hunt in Norman. Previously, she worked for the city of Oklahoma City in the parks and recreation department and in the city manager’s office.
Richardson said this is his first year in charge of the event, but he has helped with it since 2009. The city has hosted an egg hunt since before he was born, he said.
“We’ve heard from a lot of the Norman residents how much they value the egg hunt at Andrews Park, and I can honestly remember it being at Andrews Park when I was a child, and it’s great for the community to have that bond with Andrews Park,” he said. “It’s great to get people out there to see all the new things we’ve added to it, including the Blake Baldwin Skate Park there, and get some more interest around that park.”
Richardson said he anticipates good weather for the egg hunt and hopes residents will come out and enjoy one of the city’s great traditions.
“It is definitely a wonderful family-friendly spring evening to be out in Andrews Park and enjoying your friends and neighbors, and it’s a great way to begin the holiday weekend,” Tracy said.