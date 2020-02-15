City to hold census training Wednesday
The City of Norman will host a 2020 Census training session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers, 201 W. Gray St.
The city and partners throughout the community want every Norman resident to be counted in this year's census and has kicked off its Be Counted Norman campaign.
The federal government uses census data to help determine important local factors such as tax funding and representation in Congress.
Experts estimate each household that doesn't complete the census survey costs the community about $1,675 in local federal funding per person, per year for 10 years.
Contact Annahlyse Meyer at 217-7723 or Annahlyse.meyer@normanok.gov with question.
Roth to speak at next Cornbread and Beans
Jim Roth, dean of the Oklahoma City University School of Law, will speak at the Tyner Cornbread and Beans lunch at noon Friday at the West Wind Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1309 W. Boyd St. in Norman. Overflow parking is available two doors east on the north end of the church parking lot.
Roth is the 13th dean of Oklahoma City University School of Law and also serves as a tenured professor of law. He is only the second alumnus to serve as dean of OCU Law, having earned his Juris Doctor degree, with honors, in 1994.
He also represents the Oklahoma City-based Phillips Murrah law firm. Previously, Roth served as an Oklahoma Corporation commissioner, by appointment of Gov. Brad Henry in 2007. He previously served as an Oklahoma County Commissioner for District One, elected twice and also worked for eight years as a county attorney.
Roth is a member of the Oklahoma, Kansas and American Bar associations and is a past-president of the National Association of Civil County Attorneys.
— Submitted Content
