PASSPORTS — Norman’s Sister Cities and International Connections Organization's Feb. 24 program will be a presentation by Mayor Breea Clark about a recent trip to Clermont-Ferrand, France to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Sister Cities Agreement. Her talk will start at 6 p.m. at the Norman Public Library Central, third floor, 108 W. Acres St.
The installation of “We Belong to the Land” exhibit in Norman's French Sister City coincided with the celebration. The mixed media art exhibit organized and presented by Erin Gavaghan includes works of art by Oklahoma artists. A variety of items sent from individuals to represent Oklahoma and Norman were included in the project that is now on display in Clermont-Ferrand.
The Norman delegation to France included:
• Clark, Norman mayor and director of the JCPenney Leadership Center, OU
• Millie Audas, director emerita Education Abroad & International Student Services, OU
• Nathalie Rocher, special assistant to the mayor for international relations
• Jud Foster, Parks and Recreation director and his wife
• City Clerk Brenda Hall
• City Attorney Kathryn Walker
• Michael Detamore, founding director, Stephenson Chair and professor of biomedical engineering, and courtesy professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering, OU
• Leslie Detamore, Education Abroad assistant, Gallogly College of Engineering, OU
• David Chappell, Rothbaum Professor of History, Department of History, OU
The PASSPORTS organization’s membership supports the mayor and the city in representing and maintaining ongoing exchanges, visits and information between Norman and our four sister cities: Clermont-Ferrand, France; Colima, Mexico; Seika, Japan; and Arezzo, Italy. The group's goal is to encourage global awareness and understanding of Norman’s unique attributes by gaining and sharing information of international business, culture, education, technology and arts.
Everyone is invited to attend the meeting presentation. New members may join for $20 a year and are encouraged to start learning more about Norman’s special bonds and participating in the interesting international exchange events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.