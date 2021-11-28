Rhonda Peterson knew from an early age she wanted to be a police officer, and those who worked with her during her 31 years with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office would say she was born for the job.
Following the footsteps of her aunt, an officer for the Oklahoma City Police Department and her cousin, a dispatcher for Norman Police Department, Peterson submitted her application for a job at the sheriff’s office to work at the Cleveland County jail in 1990.
Peterson worked under seven sheriffs from November 1990 to her retirement in the same month of 2021, starting with John Walsh and ending with Chris Amason.
“My mom thought I wouldn’t be able to handle the job, and said I would cry at the drop of a hat, but then I lasted 30 years,” Peterson said.
Someone once told her she couldn’t do that job because she was a girl, but the influence of her father kept her from being dissuaded.
“My dad said, ‘Rhonda, you can do any job that you want to do,’ because he was a big supporter of whatever I wanted to do,” Peterson said.
Peterson put on her uniform every day with the hope that she helped people in the community to be better off than they were, whether that was at the jail, courthouse or as the administrative lieutenant over the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. She said being a DARE officer was her favorite job because she got to work with children and express the importance of setting goals, the principle her father instilled in her.
“If a child told me one of their parents was in jail, that was their choice,” Peterson said. “So I would ask what do you want to be? You have to figure out what you want to be in life and work toward that goal, because everybody makes mistakes in their life and we have to overcome those to make the best choices we can make.”
Peterson said on a given day, helping the community would entail anything from walking jurors out of the courthouse to ensuring a family going through financial hardship had a place to go and a means to get there after eviction.
During one particular eviction, Peterson recalled a family preparing to leave their home without a car.
“They had an apartment to go to in Midwest City, so I got them a cab, and he drove the mother and three kids to their new place,” Peterson said.
While retirement will mean more time caring for her goats and quarter horses at her farm, Peterson is already planning to put a uniform back on as a part of the Oklahoma City Community College Campus Police.
“I just want to try something different before I get to the age where I can’t and I thought I wanted to work at a college where I can help all the young adults just starting out in life,” Peterson said.
As the Oklahoma City Community College Police Department welcomes her, the sheriff’s office sends her off with well wishes and appreciation for her dedication to and positive presence in the community.
Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason described Rhonda Peterson as the epitome of a public servant.
“Her career of 31 years with the CCSO is an incredible feat,” Amason said. “I am honored to know [Peterson] and wish her the best in retirement.”
Cleveland County Undersheriff Marcus Williams said working with Deputy Peterson for the last three years has been a pleasure.
“Her positive attitude and smiling face will be missed the most,” Williams said. “Cleveland County is a better place because of her service and dedication.”