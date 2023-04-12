Members of the Cleveland County Oklahoma Home & Community Education (OHCE) will hold a Make & Take Event at from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, May 6th, in Norman.
Tickets are $15.00 with pre-registration by April 25th, either by mailing a check to OHCE at the Cleveland County Extension Office, 601 E Robinson, Norman, OK 73071 or dropping off a check at the office by the 25th. Lunch and 3 workshops will be included in the ticket price.
Participants will enjoy lunch, the chance to win door prizes, can attend 3 of the eleven workshops being presented, and Make and Take home 3 projects with information to make gifts for family or Christmas. Workshops include projects such as making soap bombs, painted cactus, beaded bracelets, making various ornaments, macrame projects, and many more projects. You won’t want to miss this opportunity.
Come spend the day with our leaders, learn how to make some new crafts, and support OHCE as they benefit local students with scholarships from the proceeds of the Make & Take.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.