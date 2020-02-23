Monday
Boomer Nooners Toastmasters, 12 to 1 p.m., 5 Partners Place, 201 Stephenson Parkway. 872-1160, www.facebook.com/BoomerNooners/.
Cleveland County Chapter No. 61 of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), 7 p.m, Norman Veterans Center, 1776 E. Robinson St., 292-2035, 512-4063 or olcrusty@me.com.
Norman Area Iris Society, 7 p.m., fourth Monday, Reaves Center in Reaves Park.
Norman Fair Trade, 7 p.m., Second Wind Coffee Shop, 564 Buchanan Ave., normanfairtrade.org.
Norman Laughter Club, 7 p.m., fourth Monday, West Wind Unitarian Congregation, 1309 W. Boyd St., Cia Campbell, 596-3367 or casita905@hotmail.com.
Sooner Sensations Chorus of Sweet Adelines, 7 p.m., Fresh Start Community Church, 309 N. Eastern Ave., Moore, 350-3136.
Norman Singers, 7 p.m., choir room, Catlett Music Center on the OU campus, Norman Singers on Facebook, 701-2602 or 924-2782.
Tuesday
Sooner Rotary, 7 a.m., The Trails, 3200 S Berry Rd, Norman, soonerrotary.org.
Distinguished Toastmasters, 8 a.m., Norman Chamber of Commerce, 115 E. Gray St., Matt Branstetter at 872-1160.
Norman Kiwanis Club, 11:30 a.m., Golden Corral, 123 North Interstate Drive, President Don Pope, 360-7555.
Norman Lions Club, noon to 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 555 S. University Blvd., Shelly Stratton, 550-4450.
Cross Timbers Rotary Club, 6 p.m., Rotary House, 1531 W. Boyd St.
The Norman Black Beaver Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), 329-4767.
PASSPORTS, Norman’s Sister City and International Connections organization, Tricia Carleton, 613-5983 or normansistercities@yahoo.com.
American Business Women’s Association, Jo Ann Arps, 414-3656, Debbie Lowe, 364-7226, or Margaret Schwab, 703-0319.
The Norman Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Franklin Appl, 321-4182.
Thursday
T.I.P.S., 7 to 8 a.m., Trails Golf Club, 3200 S. Berry Road, John Kiosterud, 826-5589, or Betty Goss, 226-4342, normantips.org.
Business 2 Business (B2B), 7:15 a.m., Catering Creations, 3750 W. Main St., Don Spears, 615-8543.
Norman Exchange Club, noon, second and fourth Thursday, Republic Bank, 401 W. Main St.
Norman Rotary Club, noon, Thursday, First Christian Church of Norman.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in begins at 5 p.m, meetings begin at 5:30 p.m., Lakeside Church of God, 4400 Alameda St., office building conference room, Leslie Gillies at 288-6292 or tops.org.
Sooner Toastmasters, 7 p.m., Thursday, McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, room 401, 419 S. University Blvd., sooner.freetoasthost.org, 364-2758.
Women of the Moose, 7 p.m., second and fourth Thursdays, Noble Public Library, 204 N. Fifth St., Noble, Sheryl McDonald, 626-0688.
The Norman Tea Party, teaparty@weblawman.com.
Moore Horseshoe Pitching Club, 237-1171.
The Norman Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, Al Patrick, 834-3862 or normanmoaa.org.
Friday
The Cleveland-McClain County Retired Educators, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., fourth Friday, September through May, Moore Norman Technology Center, Room 200 of Building A .
Friday Writers, a group of struggling authors, 10 a.m.-noon, Norman Senior Center, 329 S. Peters Ave., 366-8835.
Saturday
Main St. Chess Club, noon to 4 p.m., Michelangelo’s, 207 E. Main St., Robert, 364-3602.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.